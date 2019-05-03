Purdue adds High Point grad transfer Proctor

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Purdue has added graduate transfer Jahaad Proctor to its men's basketball roster.

Proctor will be eligible to play next season after earning all-Big South honors each of the past two seasons. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard averaged 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for High Point last season, topping the 20-point mark 17 times.

He also scored 16.4 points in 2017-18 at High Point. Proctor started his college career at Iona.

Coach Matt Painter said he expects Proctor to bring experience, toughness and intelligence to Purdue. He could help fill the void left by Carsen Edwards' departure for the NBA.