Gonzaga lands Texas A&M transfer Gilder

Gonzaga has landed Texas A&M graduate transfer Admon Gilder, he told ESPN on Sunday.

Gilder took a visit to Gonzaga this weekend and visited Texas Tech last weekend. He was ranked No. 6 in ESPN's graduate transfer rankings.

Gilder missed the entire 2018-19 season with what the school called a "health issue." In December, though, he announced he had been diagnosed with a blood clot in his bicep.

In 2017-18, Gilder was a key member of Texas A&M's Sweet 16 team, starting 29 games for the Aggies. He averaged 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists, while shooting 39.5 percent from 3-point range.

Gilder is the latest in a long line of impact players to transfer to Gonzaga. Most recently, San Jose State transfer Brandon Clarke went to Spokane and transformed into a first-round pick while helping lead the Bulldogs to the Elite Eight. Other players over the past five years to make the move to the Pacific Northwest and find success include Johnathan Williams (Missouri), Nigel Williams-Goss (Washington), Jordan Mathews (California), Kyle Wiltjer (Kentucky) and Byron Wesley (USC).

Gonzaga looks likely to lose three starters from last season's 33-4 team, with point guard Josh Perkins graduating and forwards Clarke and Rui Hachimura expected to keep their names in the NBA Draft. Mark Few is reloading with a top-15 recruiting class that includes three ESPN 100 prospects.