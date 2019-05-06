        <
        >

          Valpo's Smits joins Butler as graduate transfer

          12:35 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Valparaiso center Derrik Smits will play his final college basketball season at Butler.

          The 7-foot-1 center will be eligible immediately. Smits averaged 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds last season with the Crusaders and shot 56 percent in three seasons -- the third-highest mark in school history.

          Smits was a high school star at Zionsville in suburban Indianapolis and is the son of former NBA All-Star Rik Smits.

          Coach LaVall Jordan calls the younger Smits a "high-character" guy. He will also help replace backup center Joey Brunk, who announced in April that he was transferring to Indiana.

