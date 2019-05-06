ESPN 100 center Marial signs with Maryland

ESPN 100 senior Chol Marial signed with Maryland on Monday, the school announced.

Marial, a 7-foot-2 center, took a visit to the Terrapins' campus in late April.

"I want to thank Coach [Mark] Turgeon for giving me this opportunity," Marial said in a news release. "Coach Turgeon and I have gotten along really well and I really enjoyed spending time with the rest of the coaching staff and players. Bruno Fernando and I have similar backgrounds and I saw how much he improved as a player at Maryland. I'm looking forward to getting better every day and playing for Terp Nation."

Marial is ranked No. 58 in the ESPN 100 for the 2019 class, slotting in as the No. 14 center. As recently as a year ago, however, Marial was ranked in the top five of ESPN's 2019 rankings. Injuries and high school transfers contributed to Marial's drop in the rankings, as he was rarely healthy enough to play.

The recruitment of the South Sudan native was even harder to track, but after Marial finished his high school career at AZ Compass Prep (Arizona), Maryland moved into a strong position for him.

"I've watched Chol the last three years and I can't say enough about him as both a person and a basketball player," Turgeon said. "One of the top players in his class when healthy, Chol's tremendous size and length make him an excellent rim protector. Chol possesses a humble demeanor and a strong work ethic that will fit well with our family. We can't wait to have him in College Park and look forward to helping him reach his dreams".

Marial is the fifth member of Maryland's 2019 class, and second ESPN 100 addition. He joins twins Makhi Mitchell (ESPN 100 No. 68) and Makhel Mitchell, four-star small forward Donta Scott and Philadelphia guard Hakim Hart.