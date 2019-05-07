        <
          Cincy center Brooks transferring to Miami

          2:07 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Nysier Brooks, a 6-foot-11 center who started 35 games for Cincinnati last season, is transferring to the University of Miami for his senior season.

          Brooks can play for the Hurricanes in 2020-21 after sitting out the upcoming season.

          Brooks, who is from Philadelphia, averaged 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks as a junior last season. He played in 33 games as a freshman and 35 as a sophomore, and has career averages of 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds

          The Hurricanes last month added another transfer, Keith Stone, a forward from the University of Florida.

