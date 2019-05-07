A-10 freshman scoring leader heads to Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson has added Atlantic 10 Conference freshman scoring leader Nick Honor, Tigers coach Brad Brownell said Tuesday.

Honor, a 5-foot-10 point guard from Orlando, Florida, started all 32 games and led Fordham with a 15.3-point scoring average. He was named to the conference's all-rookie team.

Honor must sit out next season due to NCAA rules, then will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Honor's choice continues Clemson's makeover after the Tigers lost four senior starters, including guards Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell, off this past season's team. On Monday, ex-Tulsa guard Curran Scott announced his choice to join Clemson.

Brownell said Honor shoots the ball well and has a strong intelligence for the game.