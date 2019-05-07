Marquette signs Wojciechowski to 5-year deal

Coach Steve Wojciechowski signed a new five-year contract with Marquette on Tuesday that puts him under contract through the 2023-24 season.

Financial details of the contract were not disclosed by the school.

"We are excited about the direction of our program and the progress it has made, both on and off the court, during Steve's tenure," athletic director Bill Scholl said in a statement announcing the deal. "If you look at where the program was when he took over, it's easy to see we are on the right path in terms of competitive success and what our players are accomplishing in the classroom and contributing in the community."

Wojciechowski, 42, has led the Golden Eagles to the NCAA tournament twice during his five seasons, including last season when his squad finished 24-10. His teams have won at least 20 games three times during his tenure.

He has an overall record of 97-69.

"We have made significant progress over the last five years building a culture reflective of the University's values and mission," Wojciechowski said in the statement.

"There is still work to be done and our passionate, dedicated and deserving fans can be assured that our staff and players are working extremely hard on a daily basis to make sure their program is considered among the nation's elite on a consistent basis," he added.