Duke lands commitment from 5-star PG for 2020

Duke struck early in the 2020 class Wednesday, landing a commitment from five-star point guard Jeremy Roach.

Roach announced his decision on Twitter.

Roach, a 6-foot-2 product of Paul VI High School (Virginia), is ranked No. 14 in the ESPN 100 for 2020. He tore his ACL in a preseason scrimmage in November and missed his junior season. Playing for Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer, Roach averaged 6.6 points and 3.1 assists per game.

He also has won two gold medals with USA Basketball, at the 2017 FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship and 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup. Last summer, he averaged 6.4 points and 2.7 assists as the starting point guard on the U17 World Cup team.

Roach is Duke's first commitment in the 2020 class and the first five-star junior to make a college decision.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has landed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country three years in a row and five times in the past six years.