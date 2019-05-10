        <
          Sources: Thornton to leave USC as grad transfer

          12:12 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
          USC point guard Derryck Thornton Jr. is expected to leave the program as a graduate transfer, sources told ESPN on Friday.

          Thornton has not yet entered his name into the transfer portal, but that's the expected next step, sources told ESPN. He will be immediately eligible to play next season.

          Thornton, a five-star recruit coming out of high school in the class of 2015, began his college career at Duke. He left the Blue Devils after his freshman season, transferring to USC in June 2016. Thornton played a bench role during the 2017-18 season, but started 27 games this past season for Andy Enfield's program.

          He averaged 7.7 points and 4.3 assists in 2018-19.

