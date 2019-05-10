Juzang, No. 3 SF in 2019 class, picks Kentucky

Top 30 senior basketball recruit Johnny Juzang signed a letter of intent with Kentucky on Friday.

Juzang decided to reclassify into the 2019 class in late April and took a visit to Kentucky shortly after that announcement. His other official visit was to Virginia last October.

He announced his commitment to Kentucky on Instagram on Friday night, and the Wildcats followed minutes later with an announcement that Juzang officially signed with the school.

"I want to be in an environment that challenges me, but also one that I can showcase my skill, fight and toughness," Juzang said. "The opportunity to play for a Hall of Fame coach and shine on the biggest stage in college basketball in front of the greatest fans in the world is somewhat of a dream. I can't wait to get started."

Juzang, a 6-foot-7 wing from Harvard Westlake High School (California), was one of the top uncommitted players remaining in the 2019 class. He's ranked No. 29 in the ESPN 100, slotting in as the No. 3 small forward in the senior class.

"Johnny can really score the basketball," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. "You're talking about a kid who has a college-ready body, which is why I was in full support of him reclassifying. When he told us he was doing it, I said let's do this.

"He can really shoot the basketball and has a great skill set, but what I love about him is his will to win, his fight and competitiveness. He likes to play physical and can shoot over the top of defenders, plus he's a very good rebounder for his age. He's a smart player who is really going to make us a different team next year."

Juzang's commitment gives Calipari and Kentucky a chance at the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. He is the fourth ESPN 100 prospect to commit to the Wildcats in 2019, joining five-star recruits Kahlil Whitney (No. 12) and Tyrese Maxey (No. 13) and four-star forward Keion Brooks (No. 35). Four-star, in-state forward Dontaie Allen rounds out the group.

Kentucky is also in strong pursuit of uncommitted top-10 prospect Jaden McDaniels. McDaniels was perceived to be a Washington lean for most of the past few months, but the Wildcats have picked up momentum and could be the leader for him heading down the stretch.