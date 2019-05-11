Source: Nebraska adds French teen Ouedraogo

Highly regarded international prospect Yvan Ouedraogo has committed to Nebraska, a source told ESPN.

The 6-foot-9 Frenchman averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes per game at the FIBA Under-16 European Championship last summer. He is only 17 but will enroll at Nebraska this summer as a 2019 recruit after skipping a grade in elementary school.

Ouedraogo, originally from Bordeaux, plays at the esteemed INSEP Academy in Paris, where most of France's top basketball talent started over the years. Despite being a year young for his high school class, Ouedraogo's chiseled 240-pound frame, high intensity level and rebounding prowess should help him compete immediately for minutes in a Nebraska frontcourt that returns very little size.

The Cornhuskers' leading rebounder last season, the 6-foot-8 Isaiah Roby, is testing the NBA draft waters but still might return to Lincoln pending feedback he receives at next week's NBA combine in Chicago.

Tim Miles was dismissed as Nebraska's coach in late March and replaced with former Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg.