No. 2 grad transfer Tucker commits to Memphis

Little Rock graduate transfer Rayjon Tucker has committed to Memphis, he told ESPN on Saturday.

Tucker, ranked No. 2 in ESPN's graduate transfer rankings, chose the Tigers after also visiting Kansas, Auburn, Iowa State and West Virginia.

"Just the relationship I built with Penny [Hardaway] and [assistant coach Tony] Madlock," Tucker said when asked why he chose Memphis. "And the learning I can get from the staff to get me to the next level."

Tucker, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward from Charlotte, North Carolina, earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors last season after averaging 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 41.1 percent from 3-point range. He started his career at Florida Gulf Coast, playing two seasons for the Eagles before transferring to Little Rock.

Tucker also entered his name into the NBA draft and has been working out for teams.

Assuming Tucker withdraws his name from the draft, he will join one of the nation's most intriguing teams in 2019-20. Hardaway led Memphis to 22 wins last season, but is reloading with an elite recruiting class led by No. 1 overall prospect James Wiseman.

The Tigers added their fourth ESPN 100 prospect on Friday, when four-star guard Lester Quinones (No. 81) picked Memphis over Indiana. Quinones joined Wiseman, five-star forward D.J. Jeffries(No. 25), four-star center Malcolm Dandridge (No. 100) and four-star guard Damian Baugh.

Hardaway and Memphis also remain involved with uncommitted seniors R.J. Hampton (No. 5), Precious Achiuwa (No. 17), Trendon Watford (No. 19) and recent Duke decommit Rejean "Boogie" Ellis (No. 38).