Ex-Kentucky guard Baker headed to Arizona

Kentucky transfer Jemarl Baker announced Tuesday he committed to Arizona.

Baker recently took a visit to the Wildcats' campus. San Diego State, Marquette, Fresno State and Arizona State were among the other schools in the mix for Baker.

Baker, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from California, entered his name into the transfer portal last month after his redshirt freshman season at Kentucky. He redshirted the 2017-18 season after undergoing knee surgery, then missed the first nine games of the 2018-19 season while recovering. Once healthy, Baker provided depth off the bench for John Calipari's team, averaging 2.3 points.

An ESPN 100 prospect in the 2017 class, Baker has a reputation as a consistent perimeter shooter. He will be eligible in the 2020-21 campaign after sitting out next season.

Sean Miller and Arizona reeled in a top-five recruiting class in 2019, led by top-10 guards Josh Green (No. 8) and Nico Mannion (No. 9). Those two are joined by ESPN 100 prospects Terry Armstrong (No. 40) and Zeke Nnaji (No. 47), and four-star center Christian Koloko.