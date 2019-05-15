Sources: Hokies' Clarke commits to Texas Tech

Virginia Tech graduate transfer Chris Clarke committed to Texas Tech on Wednesday, sources told ESPN, as Chris Beard's Red Raiders continue to reload following last month's national championship game appearance.

Clarke, a versatile 6-foot-6 forward, was suspended all season due to off-court issues. In 2017-18, though, he was one of the better all-around basketball players in the ACC. He averaged 8.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

ESPN's transfer rankings had Clarke as the No. 8 graduate transfer in the country.

Clarke is Tech's second graduate transfer addition in the past week, following Stephen F. Austin forward TJ Holyfield's commitment on Saturday. Both Clarke and Holyfield could start immediately in Lubbock next season.

Beard has led the Red Raiders to a 58-17 record over the past two seasons, with an Elite Eight appearance to go with the title game run. They lose four starters from last season's team, however, as well as sixth man Brandone Francis. Four of their top six players were seniors, and sophomore wing Jarrett Culver is expected to be drafted in the top 10 of June's NBA draft.

Clarke and Holyfield should help in the frontcourt, and ESPN 100 guard Jahmius Ramsey leads a top-20 recruiting class.