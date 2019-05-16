        <
          Nebraska adds former Vols forward Walker

          11:07 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LINCOLN, Neb. -- Former Tennessee forward Derrick Walker is transferring to Nebraska.

          Nebraska announced Wednesday it has added Walker to its roster. Nebraska officials said Walker will sit out the 2019-20 season before playing for the Cornhuskers. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

          Walker entered the NCAA transfer portal after averaging 0.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 5.3 minutes for Tennessee this past season. The 6-foot-8 Walker averaged 1.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 8.8 minutes as a freshman in the 2017-18 season.

          Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a statement, "Derrick is a physical player who gives us skill and versatility in the post."

