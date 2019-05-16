Michigan commit Wilson reopens recruitment

ESPN 100 senior Jalen Wilson has requested a release from Michigan and plans to reopen his recruitment.

Wilson signed with the Wolverines in November, but head coach John Beilein left Michigan earlier this week to become the Cleveland Cavaliers' head coach.

"Due to the sudden head coaching change, I have requested my release from The University of Michigan, and will re-open my recruitment," Wilson wrote on Twitter.

A 6-foot-7 small forward from Texas, Wilson is ranked No. 71 in the ESPN 100 for 2019. He was one of two Michigan signees in this class, along with Cole Bajema.

Expect Kansas to be among the many schools that get involved with Wilson, sources told ESPN. Wilson is very close with elite senior guard R.J. Hampton, and the Jayhawks have emerged as one of the favorites for the uncommitted Hampton.