        <
        >

          Michigan commit Wilson reopens recruitment

          2:34 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on Twitter

          ESPN 100 senior Jalen Wilson has requested a release from Michigan and plans to reopen his recruitment.

          Wilson signed with the Wolverines in November, but head coach John Beilein left Michigan earlier this week to become the Cleveland Cavaliers' head coach.

          "Due to the sudden head coaching change, I have requested my release from The University of Michigan, and will re-open my recruitment," Wilson wrote on Twitter.

          A 6-foot-7 small forward from Texas, Wilson is ranked No. 71 in the ESPN 100 for 2019. He was one of two Michigan signees in this class, along with Cole Bajema.

          Expect Kansas to be among the many schools that get involved with Wilson, sources told ESPN. Wilson is very close with elite senior guard R.J. Hampton, and the Jayhawks have emerged as one of the favorites for the uncommitted Hampton.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices