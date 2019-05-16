        <
        >

          UNLV adds grad transfers Shibel, Mitrou-Long

          2:55 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LAS VEGAS -- UNLV has added graduate transfers Elijah Mitrou-Long from Texas and Vitaliy Shibel from Arizona State.

          Both players will be eligible during new coach T.J. Otzelberger's first season in 2019-20.

          The 6-foot-1 Mitrou-Long played 36 games at guard for the Longhorns as a junior last season, averaging 5.6 points and 2.2 rebounds. The Canadian sat out the 2017-18 season after transferring from Mount St. Mary's.

          Shibel, a 6-9 Ukrainian forward, had a limited role with the Sun Devils last season, playing sparingly in 17 games. He started the first 11 games and played all 32 as a redshirt freshman in 2017-18, when Arizona State was ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation.

