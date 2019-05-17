        <
          Ex-Texas Tech F Moore transferring to Clemson

          May 17, 2019
          • Associated Press

          CLEMSON, S.C. -- Former Texas Tech forward Khavon Moore says he's headed to Clemson to play basketball with the Tigers.

          The 6-foot-7 freshman from Macon, Georgia, posted a picture of himself in a Tigers uniform on Twitter with "Committed" across the image.

          Moore was considered a top-60 college prospect coming in from Westside High, but played only two minutes as he continued to rehab a leg injury from his final prep season. Texas Tech, which reached the NCAA championship game before losing the title to Virginia, had planned to apply for a medical redshirt for Moore.

          Clemson will also have that option. Moore would have to sit out a year due to NCAA rules before playing for the Tigers.

          Moore is Clemson's third transfer this offseason, joining former Tulsa guard Curran Scott and ex-Fordham guard Nick Honor.

