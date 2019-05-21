Cooley stays with Friars after meeting with U-M

Providence coach Ed Cooley has opted to remain with the Friars after meeting with Michigan officials on Monday, agreeing to a multiyear contract extension.

The school officially announced Tuesday that Cooley had withdrawn his name from consideration at Michigan, which is looking to replace John Beilein, the new coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"While it's very flattering to be considered for other head-coaching jobs, after talking with my family I have decided to remain in my hometown of Providence," Cooley said. "The Friars are my family. Most importantly, my commitment is to my players and my team at Providence."

IT'S AN EXCITING TIME IN FRIARTOWN!!! — Ed Cooley (@CoachCooleyPC) May 21, 2019

Cooley, a lifelong New Englander who was born in Providence, has been the Friars' head coach for eight seasons. He led them to five consecutive NCAA tournaments from 2014 to 2018, before finishing 18-16 last season.

"We are excited to announce that Ed Cooley will continue to lead our men's basketball program," athletic director Bob Driscoll said. "We believe that Ed is one of the top of coaches in the country."

Michigan could now turn to Miami Heat assistant and former Michigan star Juwan Howard, whom the Wolverines were expected to interview on Tuesday. They have also met with Luke Yaklich and Saddi Washington, who were assistants the past few years under Beilein.

Butler coach LaVall Jordan and Texas' Shaka Smart have been linked to the job as well.