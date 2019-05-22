UW scores second top 7 recruit in PF McDaniels

Power forward Jaden McDaniels, the No. 7 overall prospect in the ESPN 100, announced Tuesday night that he has committed to Washington.

The Huskies are now the only team with two top-seven recruits in the Class of 2019. Isaiah Stewart, a 6-foot-9 center from La Lumiere School (New York) who is the No. 3-ranked recruit, also signed with Washington.

McDaniels, who is from Federal Way, Washington, was one of the top uncommitted players remaining in the 2019 class. Kentucky had also been in strong pursuit of him, but McDaniels chose to stay closer to home.

McDaniels gives the Huskies their second five-star recruit, along with Stewart, and their third player in the ESPN 100. The Huskies also signed shooting guard RaeQuan Battle of Marysville-Pilchuck High (Washington), who is No. 88.

Four of the top nine recruits in 2019 are now committed to Pac-12 schools, with guards Josh Green (No. 8) and Nico Mannion signing with Arizona.