Sources: Howard in talks to be Michigan coach

Miami Heat assistant and former Michigan star Juwan Howard is in talks to become the next head coach of the Wolverines, sources told ESPN.

There is no deal finalized at this point, sources told ESPN.

Howard met with Michigan officials earlier this week, sources said, and became the front-runner once Providence's Ed Cooley withdrew from consideration and announced he was returning to the Friars.

Howard, 46, was a member of Michigan's Fab Five recruiting class in 1991, along with Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson. During Howard's three seasons in Ann Arbor, he helped lead the Wolverines to two national championship games and an Elite Eight appearance. He averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds during his Michigan career.

Howard then played for 19 seasons in the NBA, spending time with eight franchises. He won two NBA championships with the Miami Heat, in 2012 and 2013, and earned NBA All-Star honors in 1996.

Since retiring in 2013, Howard has been an assistant coach with the Heat under Erik Spoelstra. He interviewed for multiple NBA openings this spring, including those of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers.

Howard would replace John Beilein, who left Michigan last week to become the head coach of the Cavaliers. Beilein was with the Wolverines for 12 seasons, leading them to two national championship games.