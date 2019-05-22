        <
          Cal leading scorer Sueing transferring to Ohio St.

          2:20 PM ET
          Associated Press

          COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball program is adding California's leading scorer, Justin Sueing, to the team.

          The 6-foot-7 forward from Honolulu will have to sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules. Ohio State said Wednesday he'll have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2020-21.

          Sueing averaged 14.3 points and 6.0 rebounds for the Golden Bears, who finished 8-23 last season.

          The poor finish cost California coach Wyking Jones his job after two seasons. Former Nevada and Georgia coach Mark Fox was hired in March. Sueing decided to transfer and visited Columbus this month.

