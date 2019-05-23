        <
          Vandy's Stackhouse adds Patton to new staff

          12:42 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Colorado and Northern Illinois coach Ricardo Patton has joined Vanderbilt's staff as a senior adviser to new coach Jerry Stackhouse, it was announced Thursday.

          Patton, a Nashville native who played at Belmont, coached Colorado from 1996-2007 and went 184-160 with two NCAA tournament appearances. He coached Northern Illinois from 2007-11 and posted a 35-83 record.

          He spent the last three seasons as an assistant at Denver.

          Patton also has experience within the state of Tennessee. He had a recent head coaching stint at Central High School in Memphis and previously worked as an assistant at Middle Tennessee (1988-90) and Tennessee State (1991-93).

          Stackhouse's staff also includes assistant coaches David Grace, Adam Mazarei and Faragi Phillips.

          Grace is a former assistant coach at California, UCLA and Oregon State. Mazarei is a former Memphis Grizzlies assistant. Phillips is a former Memphis high school coach.

