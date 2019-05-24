Jayhawks' De Sousa wins appeal, eligible to play

Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa has been ruled eligible to play this season, the NCAA announced Friday.

The decision comes after an appeal by Kansas to the NCAA that was filed last month.

De Sousa had declared for next month's NBA draft but said he would return to Kansas if he could play next season.

In February, De Sousa was ruled ineligible through the 2019-20 season. He had not played for the Jayhawks since October, when former Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola testified in federal court that he paid $2,500 to De Sousa's guardian, Fenny Falmagne.

The NCAA's February decision drew outrage from coach Bill Self, who called the punishment "mean-spirited and vindictive," and athletic director Jeff Long, who said his faith in the NCAA was "shaken" by the process.

De Sousa was a key reserve in Kansas' run to the Final Four in the 2017-18 season, when he averaged 4.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.