Badgers assistant loses wife, daughter in crash

The wife and daughter of Wisconsin men's basketball assistant coach Howard Moore were killed in a car accident early Saturday, the school said in a statement.

Moore's wife, Jennifer, and daughter Jaidyn died as a result of their injuries, while Moore and his son Jerell were also injured in the wreck but are expected to recover. According to multiple reports, the Moores' car was struck head on by a driver going the wrong way on the M-14 freeway in Michigan.

Police said the 23-year-old driver of that vehicle was also killed.

"There are no words to describe how devastated we are for Howard and his family," Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said in a statement. "Our basketball program is an extremely close family and we are all grieving for the Moore and Barnes families. Howard is so much more than a colleague and coach. He and Jen and their children are dear friends to everyone they meet. Their positivity and energy lift up those around them. We will miss Jen and Jaidyn dearly and we will put our arms around Howard and Jerell and the entire family, giving them love and support during this unspeakable time."

Howard Moore was injured in a car crash that killed his wife and daughter. Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire

Moore, 48, grew up in Chicago and played basketball at Wisconsin in the 1990s. He was an assistant at multiple schools before becoming the head coach at the University of Illinois-Chicago in 2010. He held that position until 2015 and then returned to Wisconsin as an assistant following the abrupt retirement of Bo Ryan.

"I've known Howard ever since he was a student-athlete at Wisconsin and gotten to know his wonderful family through the years," director of athletics Barry Alvarez said. "He has always been an incredible representative of our athletic department and a positive influence on everyone around him. We are truly heart-broken for his family and will be doing everything possible to help him through this tragic time. Our prayers, love and support go out to the Moore and Barnes family."