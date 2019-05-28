Vols-Huskies to highlight Naismith tripleheader

TORONTO -- Toronto will host a college basketball tripleheader featuring three teams that reached the NCAA tournament this past season.

The inaugural James Naismith Classic on Nov. 16 has Tennessee facing Washington, Buffalo meeting Harvard, and Rutgers matching up with St. Bonaventure. The event will take place at Scotiabank Arena.

Tennessee advanced to an NCAA regional semifinal in 2019 and was ranked No. 1 for nearly a month. Buffalo and Washington both made it to the round of 32 in the NCAA tournament.

The event will honor Naismith, recognized as the inventor of basketball. Naismith was born in Almonte, Ontario.