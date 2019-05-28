Hausers' picks: Sam to Virginia, Joey to MSU

Former Marquette forwards Sam Hauser and Joey Hauser are splitting up for their next destination.

Sam, the older brother by 19 months, is going to Virginia, while Joey has committed to Michigan State. Both players announced their decisions on Twitter.

"I'd like to thank Coach [Tony] Bennett and his staff for this unbelievable opportunity," Sam Hauser wrote. "Excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Virginia! Again, thank you to Marquette University for helping me represent them in a positive way the past 3 years. I can't wait to finish my college career in Charlottesville!"

"Proud to announce that I have committed to Michigan State University!" Joey Hauser tweeted. "Thank you to Coach [Tom] Izzo and his staff for this opportunity. Once again, thank you Marquette University for allowing me to represent them this past season. I can't wait to take this next step in my college career!"

Sam, ESPN's top-ranked sit-out transfer, is a 6-foot-8 junior. He averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds last season, shooting 40.2 percent from 3-point range. It was the third season in a row he made at least 40 percent of his 3-pointers.

Joey, ESPN's No. 3-ranked sit-out transfer, is a 6-9 redshirt freshman. He averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds during his lone season with the Golden Eagles, shooting 42.5 percent from 3.

Both players will have to sit out next season, per NCAA regulations. Sam will have one year left to play, and Joey will have two with the chance to get a third because of his redshirt season.