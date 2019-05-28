Ex-Louisville coach Crum released from hospital

Former Louisville coach Denny Crum has been released from the hospital after suffering a stroke last week, the Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation said in a statement Tuesday.

Crum will continue his recovery in an inpatient rehab facility, according to the foundation.

"There are so many people who still care and that's nice to know," Crum said in the statement.

Crum, 82, was the head coach of Louisville for 30 years, from 1971 to 2001. During that time, he led the Cardinals to two national championships in 1980 and 1986.

He reached the Final Four on six occasions and won 15 regular-season conference championships in two different leagues. Crum helped guide Louisville from the Missouri Valley Conference to the Metro Conference to Conference USA. The Cardinals missed the NCAA tournament just seven times in his 30 seasons at the helm.

Before taking over at Louisville, Crum was an assistant coach under John Wooden at UCLA, where he also spent two seasons playing, from 1956 to 1958.

Crum was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994 and Louisville's home court at the KFC Yum! Center is named after him.