Idaho's Verlin placed on administrative leave

MOSCOW, Idaho -- The University of Idaho men's basketball coach has been placed on administrative leave following a consultant's report that college officials said found potential NCAA violations.

University athletics department spokesman Mike Walsh told reporters Tuesday that Don Verlin was placed on 10 days of administrative leave last week.

Walsh said Verlin's leave could be extended, shortened or lead to Verlin's firing.

Walsh said there are three possible violations, and one involves a staff member practicing with the team. The other two potential violations were not detailed.

Walsh said the consulting firm Ice Miller compiled the report that is a common practice carried out by schools to ensure compliance with NCAA rules.

Verlin did not immediately respond Wednesday to telephone message seeking comment.