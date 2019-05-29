Penn State transfer Bolton signs with Iowa State

AMES, Iowa -- Penn State basketball transfer Rasir Bolton has signed with Iowa State.

The Cyclones announced on Wednesday that Bolton, who averaged 11.6 points a game as a freshman last season, will join the team this summer. Bolton will have three years of eligibility with the Cyclones -- and he might even apply for a waiver to play next season for Iowa State instead of sitting it out per NCAA rules.

The 6-foot-2 Bolton appears to be the kind of high scoring shooting guard coach Steve Prohm had been searching for after losing Talen Horton-Tucker and Lindell Wigginton to the pros.

Bolton shot 36.1 percent on 3s in his only season in State College, hitting 52 of them. He led the Big Ten in free throws at 87.6 percent and scored at least 20 points four times.

Bolton also earned an academic achievement award from the Nittany Lions.

Bolton "had a tremendous freshman year at Penn State and we are looking forward to seeing him continue to grow here at Iowa State. Rasir has a chance to be a terrific player for our program," Prohm said.

Should Bolton be eligible to play next season, he'd likely join Tyrese Haliburton and Colorado State transfer Prentiss Nixon in a rebuilt but promising backcourt.