Kansas' Grimes exits draft, enters transfer portal

Kansas guard Quentin Grimes has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft but will instead enter the transfer portal, the school announced Wednesday.

"We've all enjoyed coaching Quentin this past year and certainly appreciate his efforts," Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement. "We initially anticipated him staying in the draft, but he and his family decided to return to college but not return to the University of Kansas. We totally support and respect Quentin and his decision and wish him the very best moving forward. We believe Quentin will have a long professional basketball career and look forward to watching his development."

Grimes, a former McDonald's All-American and top-10 recruit in the 2018 class, entered his college career as a future lottery pick but struggled as a freshman. He started all 36 games, opening his career with a 21-point, six 3-pointer effort against Michigan State. He was inconsistent during the rest of the campaign, though. Grimes did finish the season strong, scoring in double figures in four of his final five games.

Overall, Grimes averaged 8.4 points and 2.0 assists during his lone season in Lawrence.

Kansas did receive some positive news on Wednesday, however, as starting point guard Devon Dotson decided to return to school.

"Devon called me about 7 p.m. this evening to confirm he was withdrawing from the NBA draft and will be returning to KU," Self said. "The process did what it was supposed to do, which allows players to participate, be seen and receive feedback. After visiting with his family multiple times, Devon came to the conclusion that it was in his best interest to return to school. We feel like we have a very high draft pick in next year's draft returning as our point guard."

Dotson averaged 12.3 points and 3.5 assists last season, and he should be one of the best point guards in the country next season. He earned All-Big 12 third-team honors last season.