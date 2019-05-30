Sources: Calipari's son on track to leave UK

Kentucky's Brad Calipari, son of coach John Calipari, entered the transfer portal on Thursday morning, sources told ESPN.

The school has not released a statement regarding Calipari's decision.

Calipari made 15 appearances as a freshman and 12 appearances as a sophomore before redshirting last season. As a high school player, Calipari was a starting guard at the MacDuffie School (Massachusetts), averaging 15.3 points and shooting 47 percent from 3-point range as a senior.

Brad Calipari talks to his dad during a 2018 NCAA tournament game. USA Today

According to his Kentucky bio, Calipari was on track to graduate in three years and would therefore be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer -- likely with two years of eligibility remaining.

In March, John Calipari hinted at a potential transfer for his son.

"He redshirted because he's going to have two years to play if he chooses to," Calipari told Jim Rome. "He can go to another school, a smaller school where he'll play more."

But Calipari also added, "I think he'll stay here."