          Sources: Calipari's son on track to leave UK

          11:52 AM ET
          Kentucky's Brad Calipari, son of coach John Calipari, entered the transfer portal on Thursday morning, sources told ESPN.

          The school has not released a statement regarding Calipari's decision.

          Calipari made 15 appearances as a freshman and 12 appearances as a sophomore before redshirting last season. As a high school player, Calipari was a starting guard at the MacDuffie School (Massachusetts), averaging 15.3 points and shooting 47 percent from 3-point range as a senior.

          According to his Kentucky bio, Calipari was on track to graduate in three years and would therefore be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer -- likely with two years of eligibility remaining.

          In March, John Calipari hinted at a potential transfer for his son.

          "He redshirted because he's going to have two years to play if he chooses to," Calipari told Jim Rome. "He can go to another school, a smaller school where he'll play more."

          But Calipari also added, "I think he'll stay here."

