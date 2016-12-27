Lonzo Ball may be making national headlines as the star freshman guard for UCLA (13-0) this season, but it's his brother LaMelo Ball who has stolen the limelight for the moment.

LaMelo, the youngest of the three Ball brothers and point guard at Chino Hills High School (California), casually pointed to the half-court line during a game before dribbling to midcourt and draining a shot.

This dude LaMelo Ball pointed at the half court line and then casually pulled from there he's our new god now pic.twitter.com/nKGarnc2bi — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) December 27, 2016

Editor's Picks Think Lonzo Ball is great? Meet his two UCLA-bound brothers No one saw this kind of season coming from UCLA's Lonzo Ball except his father. Lavar Ball has two more sons committed to the Bruins, which means a Ball could be wearing blue and gold until 2020.

While Lonzo has captivated Bruins fans this season with his playmaking ability, he's just the first of what looks to be a dynamic Ball-UCLA pipeline over the next few years. LiAngelo, the middle brother and a senior at Chino Hills High School, is the lowest-ranked member of UCLA's 2017 recruiting class.

LaMelo, who's only a sophomore, committed to the Bruins in August 2015 and is part of the 2019 recruiting class.

--Isaac Chipps