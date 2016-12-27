Lonzo Ball may be making national headlines as the star freshman guard for UCLA (13-0) this season, but it's his brother LaMelo Ball who has stolen the limelight for the moment.
LaMelo, the youngest of the three Ball brothers and point guard at Chino Hills High School (California), casually pointed to the half-court line during a game before dribbling to midcourt and draining a shot.
This dude LaMelo Ball pointed at the half court line and then casually pulled from there he's our new god now pic.twitter.com/nKGarnc2bi
While Lonzo has captivated Bruins fans this season with his playmaking ability, he's just the first of what looks to be a dynamic Ball-UCLA pipeline over the next few years. LiAngelo, the middle brother and a senior at Chino Hills High School, is the lowest-ranked member of UCLA's 2017 recruiting class.
LaMelo, who's only a sophomore, committed to the Bruins in August 2015 and is part of the 2019 recruiting class.
--Isaac Chipps