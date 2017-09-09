The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team has some sweet swag to celebrate their 2017 national championship.

Roy Williams & Co. were presented with commemorative rings at halftime of the school's football game vs. Louisville on Saturday. Players also received exclusive Jordan Brand sneakers, which feature stitching with the years of each of North Carolina's six NCAA tournament titles.

N A T I O N A L

C H A M P I O N S pic.twitter.com/hz4UILk72f — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) September 9, 2017

Twenty 👏Five👏Pairs👏In👏The👏World👏



J's fit for a champ pic.twitter.com/u7vuc512FL — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) September 9, 2017

3 championship years on the left, 3 championship years on the right ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/4ZUp1NKPd8 — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) September 9, 2017

Members of former North Carolina championship teams gave the 2017 national champions their rings. Unfortunately, Michael Jordan, slated to be the football team's honorary captain, was not in attendance due to travel concerns related to Hurricane Irma.

--- Alex Tekip