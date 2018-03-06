Bubble Watch: It's a one-game season for tourney hopefuls

Take a look back at this season's buzzer-beaters to get ready for what championship week and the NCAA tournament may bring. (1:30)

This is the week Bubble Watch gets very real.

Teams no longer have work to do in the uncertain near future. During Champ Week, it's win or, very often, go home.

The Big Ten threw a slight curveball into the usual sequence by wrapping up its conference tournament a week early. Congratulations to Michigan on the automatic bid. It is likely, though certainly not definite, that the Wolverines will be joined by Michigan State, Purdue and Ohio State and no other teams from the league.

Now, the other major conferences are in the spotlight. We think we already know the top 30 or so teams that will enter the field, but there are still plenty of bubble aspirants trying to prove their worth at the 11th hour. The ACC, Pac-12 and SEC, in particular, will not lack for bubble drama during Champ Week.

As amazing as it seems, the bracket will be completely locked up with all 68 teams by Sunday night. Between now and then, there is a metric ton of high-stakes basketball set to take place.

(Included for each bubble team is its ranking in four metrics: RPI; ESPN's strength of schedule (SOS); Basketball Power Index (BPI), which is a predictor of a team's performance going forward; and strength of record (SOR), which is a measure of a team's accomplishment based on how difficult its win-loss record is to achieve.)

ACC | Big 12| Big East | Big Ten | Pac-12 | SEC | American | Others

ACC

Should be in

NC State (21-10, 11-7 ACC)

(BPI: 47 | SOS: 51 | SOR: 31 | RPI: 52)

The Wolfpack own an 11-7 ACC record and enough quality wins to feel assured of their place in the field. They've beaten Arizona on a neutral floor and North Carolina on the road and have home wins over Duke and Clemson.

In the ACC tournament, NC State awaits the winner of Boston College and Georgia Tech. It is theoretically imaginable, but very doubtful, that a loss could knock NC State out of the bracket. The program is in excellent shape for its first bid since the 2015 team went to the Sweet 16.

Florida State (20-10, 9-9 ACC)

(BPI: 36 | SOS: 49 | SOR: 37 | RPI: 43)

Florida State went 9-9 in the ACC, but that so-so mark is offset by the fact that it owns a win over North Carolina, as well as road victories at Florida and Virginia Tech.

The ACC tournament bracket has given the Seminoles a second-round game against Louisville, one in which the Cardinals (see below) figure to have more at stake. Nevertheless, beating Louisville on a neutral floor would qualify as a Quadrant 1 victory and thus could improve FSU's seed.

Work to do

Louisville (19-12, 9-9 ACC)

(BPI: 31 | SOS: 41 | SOR: 46 | RPI: 46)

The Cardinals seem to be losing their way and headed for a photo finish. A buzzer-beating loss to Virginia was heartbreaking, but they could have eased that pain with a win at NC State on Saturday. Those two losses have placed them among Lunardi's first four out.

Louisville will face another quality opponent, Florida State, in the 8-9 game of the ACC tournament. A loss to the Seminoles wouldn't necessarily spell certain doom -- the Cards are perched right on the cut line, and the rest of the field can shift in their favor -- but it would most definitely result in a nervous wait until Selection Sunday.

Notre Dame (18-13, 8-10 ACC)

(BPI: 31 | SOS: 42 | SOR: 59 | RPI: 65)

Notre Dame's bubble status is a fashionable topic of conversation now that Bonzie Colson is back. No one really knows what kind of allowances, if any, the selection committee will make for the fact that the Fighting Irish played roughly 50 percent of their season without a potential national player of the year.

Notre Dame needs to play its way into the field at the ACC tournament. Its best win is over Wichita State on a neutral court. Colson scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in 37 minutes in a 62-57 loss to Virginia on Saturday. If the Irish beat Pittsburgh in their first ACC tournament game, they'll get a chance for another quality win when they face Virginia Tech.

If Colson is indeed 100 percent, don't count against Notre Dame stringing together in Brooklyn the necessary wins to bolster its tourney chances.

Syracuse (19-12, 8-10 ACC)

(BPI: 50 | SOS: 46 | SOR: 56 | RPI: 37)

If Syracuse is going to get a bid, it will need to win some games in Brooklyn this week and get some help from the rest of the field. For now, the Orange are parked on the wrong side of the cut line with some distance to spare on Lunardi's next-four-out list.

The good news is that the ACC tournament bracket has served up a nice opportunity. A win in the first round against Wake Forest will result in a second-round gift box in the form of a game against North Carolina. Beat the Tar Heels on a neutral floor, and the conversation begins to shift.

Big 12

Should be in

Oklahoma (18-12, 8-10 Big 12)

(BPI: 42 | SOS: 3 | SOR: 32 | RPI: 38)

The Sooners should be fine, right? After all, even a loss in the first round of the Big 12 tournament to Oklahoma State wouldn't put them on the wrong side of the cut line, would it?

In that event, the committee would be looking at an 8-10 Big 12 team that lost 10 of its last 14 games. Yes, that team does have road wins at Wichita State and TCU, but Oklahoma hasn't won a road game since Dec. 30.

Would the committee give an 18-13 Sooners team a bid? It would be better if they beat the Cowboys and earn another game against Kansas rather than test that theory on Selection Sunday.

Kansas State (21-10, 10-8 Big 12)

(BPI: 46 | SOS: 43 | SOR: 26 | RPI: 62)

It's tough to envision a scenario in which the Wildcats fall into real selection danger. Maybe a blowout loss to TCU in the Big 12 quarterfinals and an unprecedented wave of bid thieves from other leagues?

Maybe, but the lengths one has to go to in order to imperil this résumé should give K-State some small measure of comfort. The suspense is never really over until Sunday night, of course, but for now, the Wildcats appear to be in pretty good shape.

Work to do

Baylor (18-13, 8-10 Big 12)

(BPI: 35 | SOS: 4 | SOR: 41 | RPI: 59)

The benefit of earning a bye in the Big 12 tournament is that Baylor faces minimal résumé damage by facing West Virginia on a neutral court. A loss to the Mountaineers would constitute a missed opportunity, but it would be unlikely to inflict significant harm on the Bears' body of work.

The greater danger is simply what the rest of the field is doing, whether in the form of bid thieves and/or decisive ascents by teams in close proximity on the cut line.

Texas (18-13, 8-10 Big 12)

(BPI: 40 | SOS: 2 | SOR: 38 | RPI: 49)

The Longhorns are a step down from Baylor in the bubble pecking order. Unlike the Bears, Texas hasn't been waved through to the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals and must play Iowa State in the first round. A loss to the weakest team in the Big 12 would put the Longhorns in danger of missing the field of 68 entirely, depending on events elsewhere.

Texas needs to avoid a loss to the Cyclones to give itself a chance at Texas Tech in the following round.

Oklahoma State (18-13, 8-10 Big 12)

(BPI: 58 | SOS: 12 | SOR: 45 | RPI: 87)

The Cowboys completed a season sweep of Kansas on Saturday, adding to a collection of wins (Texas Tech and Oklahoma at home, West Virginia on the road) that gives them a fighting chance heading into the Big 12 tournament.

It's "one-game season" time, as Oklahoma State faces rival Oklahoma in the first round of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. A loss almost certainly ends this discussion. A win, on the other hand, puts the Pokes on the fast track to serious at-large opportunities.

After all, if they beat the Sooners, they would face Kansas again. Want to impress the committee? Go 3-0 against a potential No. 1 seed.

Big East

Should be in

Providence (19-12, 10-8 Big East)

(BPI: 73 | SOS: 38 | SOR: 47 | RPI: 42)

Providence feels like it is in relatively safe territory heading into its quarterfinal matchup against Creighton in the Big East tournament. The Friars have wins over Villanova and Xavier and a 10-8 record in the Big East. Beating Creighton would give the Friars an opportunity to improve their seed more than anything.

Work to do

Marquette (18-12, 9-9 Big East)

(BPI: 44 | SOS: 10 | SOR: 40 | RPI: 56)

You have to hand it to the Golden Eagles. After a seemingly mortal blow -- in the form of an eight-point loss at DePaul -- they have since won at Georgetown (in overtime, no less) and at home against Creighton.

Marquette very much remains in the mix. The Eagles play the Blue Demons in the first round of the Big East tournament, and this time a loss really would be a mortal blow. A win means a chance to beat Villanova. With sweeps of both Creighton and Seton Hall bolstering this résumé, a win over one of the Big East's big two would go a long way.

Big Ten

Work to do

Penn State (21-13, 9-9 Big Ten)

(BPI: 26 | SOS: 60 | SOR: 57 | RPI: 80)

Welcome to the suspenseful delights of an early conference tournament, Nittany Lions. It's like you're in a coma but aware of everything going on around you. There's nothing you can do to control events, but you see everything.

All Penn State can do is wait out Champ Week and hope for the best after losing to Purdue in the Big Ten tournament semifinals. It will be tough to get an at-large bid. Three wins against Ohio State -- and no other Quadrant 1 victories to go with eight Q1 losses -- might not be enough to get the job done.

Nebraska (22-10, 13-5 Big Ten)

(BPI: 63 | SOS: 59 | SOR: 35 | RPI: 63)

On more than one occasion in recent years, the committee has shown itself capable of surprising us utterly and completely. Whether it was the bid UCLA received in 2015 or the one that Tulsa snagged in 2016, it has almost seemed at times that the committee affirmatively enjoys zigging when every other projected bracket zags.

Which brings Bubble Watch to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers likely need a Tulsa-level hand grenade from the committee in order to get into this field. They have a home win against Michigan, and that's it in terms of victories against at-large-level opponents.

As Tim Miles himself pointed out, that one-point loss to Kansas in Lincoln in December looms rather large.

Pac-12

Should be in

Arizona State (20-10, 8-10 Pac-12)

(BPI: 45 | SOS: 74 | SOR: 62 | RPI: 51)

Arizona State has been a mainstay in projected brackets ever since it beat Kansas on the road in December. Yet here we are, in March, and the Sun Devils' position is looking rather precarious. How much so?

Going 8-10 in conference play has landed ASU in a first-round Pac-12 tournament game against Colorado. That's a game you would prefer not to play as one of the last teams currently projected to make the field of 68.

A win would set up a quarterfinal collision with Arizona, but a loss would be Arizona State's fifth in its last six games, with its only win in that stretch coming against California. A loss to the Buffaloes would put the Sun Devils in an even more precarious position.

Work to do

UCLA (20-10, 11-7 Pac-12)

(BPI: 53 | SOS: 65 | SOR: 52 | RPI: 39)

Congratulations, Bruins, you needed that win at USC. Unfortunately for UCLA, it awaits the winner of California and Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament, neither of which is a Quadrant 1 opportunity and both of which would be a bad loss for a team so close to the cut line.

Stanford has won four of its past five games and, according to advanced metrics, presents a surprisingly tough challenge. Go strong, Bruins.

USC (21-10, 12-6 Pac-12)

(BPI: 49 | SOS: 75 | SOR: 60 | RPI: 35)

The Trojans' season finale at home against UCLA was referred to as an "elimination game," but strictly speaking, that's not correct. USC hasn't been eliminated, even after losing to the Bruins, and is still fighting to stay in the field.

Speaking of elimination games, that label will again be in the air if Washington meets the Trojans in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals. (To get that far, the Huskies will have to take care of Oregon State in the first round.) Even a trip to the semifinals and a game against Utah, Oregon or Washington State, however, might not be enough for USC to nail down an at-large bid. All the Trojans can do is win games and watch the rest of the bubble very closely.

Washington (20-11, 10-8 Pac-12)

(BPI: 113 | SOS: 79 | SOR: 73 | RPI: 58)

If you think you're sensing a theme in this discussion of Pac-12 at-large hopefuls, you're correct. The league's tournament pairings fell out in such a way as to place the bulk of its most needy bubble teams on the wrong side of the bracket.

Take Washington. The Huskies could really use a neutral-floor shot at Arizona, but they won't see the Wildcats unless both advance to the Pac-12 tournament title game. Can the Huskies get an at-large without going that far? It is unlikely, but answering that question in the affirmative starts with beating Oregon State in the first round.

Utah (19-10, 11-7 Pac-12)

(BPI: 77 | SOS: 70 | SOR: 64 | RPI: 48)

Like Washington, Utah was done no favors by its league's tournament bracket, and Bubble Watch finds it excessively difficult to construct a scenario in which the Utes still earn an at-large bid.

Like the Huskies, Utah can't see Arizona until the title game. By that point, of course, beating the Wildcats will be superfluous in profile terms and will instead give the Utes the auto bid. In other words, the only remaining option Utah could be is a true bid thief.

SEC

Should be in

Missouri (20-11, 10-8 SEC)

(BPI: 46 | SOS: 57 | SOR: 43 | RPI: 33)

Bubble Watch hesitates to use "win and you're in" phrasing during Champ Week. There are just too many moving parts nationwide.

That said, if the phrase is apt with any team, it's Missouri. If the Tigers win in the SEC tournament second round against the survivor of a game between Georgia and Vanderbilt, it is exceedingly difficult to concoct a scenario in which they do not go dancing.

Work to do

Alabama (17-14, 8-10 SEC)

(BPI: 54 | SOS: 29 | SOR: 65 | RPI: 57)

Alabama defied bracket gravity for a surprisingly long time, but five consecutive losses have dropped it into dangerous territory. Say the Tide lose their opening conference tournament game against Texas A&M. Is the committee going to give a bid to an 8-10 SEC team that has lost six games in a row and is 17-15 overall? Bubble Watch is not so sure.

American

Others

Should be in

St. Bonaventure (23-6, 13-4 A-10)

(BPI: 56 | SOS: 83 | SOR: 28 | RPI: 22)

Maybe we should all be worried about Rhode Island's at-large bid instead of St. Bonaventure's. Bubble Watch is kidding! Still, the contrast in how the two Atlantic 10 rivals ended their regular seasons was striking.

The Rams were blown out on their home floor by Saint Joseph's and then lost a two-point game at Davidson. Meanwhile, the Bonnies closed out strong, winning road games at VCU and Saint Louis, as well as a triple-overtime thriller at home against the aforementioned Wildcats.

Nothing is guaranteed, but St. Bonaventure has done everything it can do over the last two weeks to earn an at-large.

Work to do

Middle Tennessee (24-6, 16-2 C-USA)

(BPI: 43 | SOS: 101 | SOR: 39 | RPI: 27)

The Blue Raiders had to go and make things suspenseful. They lost at home to Marshall, which means the Thundering Herd swept the season series and, more importantly, that Middle Tennessee might need to win that Conference USA automatic bid after all.

To be sure, the Raiders' body of work is still such that an at-large bid is a plausible outcome, but it will be best for Middle Tennessee to take all guesswork out and win the conference tournament.

Saint Mary's (28-4, 16-2 WCC)

(BPI: 30 | SOS: 232 | SOR: 49 | RPI: 40)

Losing to BYU in the WCC tournament semifinals doesn't necessarily end Saint Mary's chances of earning an at-large bid. It does, however, put the Gaels in a tough spot at the beginning of Champ Week.

SMC's profile is now frozen as is. That includes a huge win at Gonzaga, yes, but it also shows a 1-1 record in Quadrant 1 games. Will that be enough for an at-large bid? The boundary between "in" and "out" will be shifting the rest of the week, and all the Gaels can do is watch.

