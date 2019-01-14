We'll get a clear look at the ACC favorites this weekend, when Virginia travels to Durham to take on the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils. Tony Bennett's Cavaliers are one of the teams best equipped to stop Duke, given their ability to control the tempo of the game and limit drives to the rim off the dribble.

But what about outside of the conference? Who is Duke's stiffest competition elsewhere?

Gonzaga has already beaten the Blue Devils, back in November at the Maui Invitational. And that win came when the Bulldogs were still without Killian Tillie, who returned from injury last week and has already made an impact. Gonzaga has the scoring ability to keep up with Duke on the offensive end, and the size and versatility up front to match the Blue Devils' physicality and athleticism. A more experienced Tre Jones trying to hound senior point guard Josh Perkins would be a fun part of a potential rematch in March.

Michigan is one of two remaining unbeatens in college basketball; simply put, few teams have been able to figure out the Wolverines' elite defense. Zavier Simpson is one of the best on-ball defenders in the country, Charles Matthews is versatile, and Jon Teske is a high-level shot-blocker at 7-foot-1. The emergence of Jordan Poole has provided John Beilein with a third consistent offensive option alongside Matthews and Ignas Brazdeikis. The Wolverines don't turn it over and they slow down the tempo -- we'll get a feel for how Duke handles that combination on Saturday.

Michigan State is playing as well as any team in the country right now, despite the fact Joshua Langford is out with an injury. The Spartans have an elite point guard in Cassius Winston and a dominant big man in Nick Ward, and they can make plays at both ends of the floor. Tom Izzo has a very efficient offense with role players stepping up on a nightly basis, and the Spartans really limit open shots at the rim and inside the arc -- which is where Duke has its most success. When Langford returns, Izzo will have an experienced, consistent trio on the offensive end.

Tennessee has been an elite team all season, with its lone loss coming in overtime against Kansas. The Volunteers are unbelievable on the offensive end, with Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield both playing at an All-American level. Jordan Bone has emerged as a consistent point guard, and the return of Lamonte Turner from injury has provided Rick Barnes with a much-needed perimeter threat. If Tennessee plays Duke, the Volunteers' physicality and toughness could be a big factor. Williams and Schofield won't back down from anyone, and a matchup against RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson would offer must-see TV.

So, which team would have the best chance to knock off the Blue Devils?