The first meeting between Duke and Virginia was hyped as perhaps the biggest college basketball game of the season. It didn't disappoint, with Duke holding off the Cavaliers by two points.

And now we get the rematch on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Neither team has lost since their first meeting on Jan. 19, with Duke and Virginia both winning four in a row (albeit against somewhat sub-par competition).

So what's changed?

The biggest factor is health. Duke starting point guard Tre Jones, one of the elite defensive players in the nation, missed the first game, forcing Mike Krzyzewski to slot Jack White into the starting lineup; White played all 40 minutes. Jones is back now, and Krzyzewski has adjusted his lineup and rotation accordingly. White played just nine minutes against St. John's last weekend, while Jones has played at least 35 minutes in each of the three games since his return.

On the flip side, Virginia needs starting guard Ty Jerome to be 100 percent healthy for Saturday. Jerome missed Saturday's win over Miami with a back injury, and head coach Tony Bennett said on Monday that his status for the Duke game is unclear. Jerome is one of the most underrated players in the country and is at the heart of what Virginia does on the offensive end.

For Virginia to win on Saturday, the Cavaliers will have to shoot better than they did in the first meeting. They went just 3-for-17 from behind the arc, the fewest 3-pointers they've made in a game all season. Everything else went according to plan: Virginia took care of the ball, played the game at a relatively slow pace and forced Duke to win the game against a set Cavaliers' defense. It still didn't work -- and that's with Duke shooting 2-for-14 from 3-point range. With this game in Charlottesville, Virginia needs to make a few more perimeter shots.

A shorthanded Duke team has already defeated a full-strength Virginia team. Can a potentially undermanned Cavaliers group get revenge on a now-healthy Duke squad?