They're loud, they're proud, and they're 2,800 strong.
They're the Paint Crew, Purdue's student section, often cited by various media outlets and college basketball fan bases alike as one of the best in the country.
Mackey Arena, home to the Boilermakers, has an aluminum roof that can really amp up the decibels. The student section is general-admission seating, and the students' designated parts of Mackey are Sections 4-5, 13-14, 104-107, 114-116.
The Paint Crew
The student section is renamed for every new coach of the Boilermakers. The Paint Crew is an homage to current boss Matt Painter; before that it was the Gene Pool, in honor of Gene Keady, who retired in 2005.
For members of the Paint Crew, general-admission seats are chosen at random, with the lucky ones getting the front row.
Membership requires application, and fingers crossed -- there's a big waitlist to get in.
Don't want to be a member? All good -- you can still sign up for the information.
The Paint Crew scouts opposing players and distributes the facts ahead of tipoff for prime targeting.
Members also dig up "dirt" -- usually social media-related -- and use it as fuel when the opposing team gets too comfortable.