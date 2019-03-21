They're loud, they're proud, and they're 2,800 strong.

They're the Paint Crew, Purdue's student section, often cited by various media outlets and college basketball fan bases alike as one of the best in the country.

Mackey Arena, home to the Boilermakers, has an aluminum roof that can really amp up the decibels. The student section is general-admission seating, and the students' designated parts of Mackey are Sections 4-5, 13-14, 104-107, 114-116.

The Paint Crew