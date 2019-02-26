Welcome to The Show -- San Diego State's show, that is.

It's the name of the Aztecs' raucous student section, a group steeped in college basketball history.

In 2001, a group of fans banded together to unleash hell -- as best as they could -- for the opposing team, during a basketball season when the Aztecs were winning after a few miserable seasons, and the team was finding its identity.

After winning in the regular season and then winning the Mountain West, the Aztecs went dancing, and their fans followed. According to The Show, it was the NCAA tournament in Chicago that really melded the fans into what we see today as The Show.

And now, they've established themselves as loud, proud and ready to go -- oh, and the inventors of the "faces" and "big heads" now seen country-wide in arena seats.

The Show, the SDSU student section official title, has its roots in the 2001-2002 campaign. Kent C. Horner/Getty Images

Fast Facts

The student section encompasses sections J, K, L and M at Viejas Arena (about 2,500 seats), behind one of th4e basktes toward the visiting side's bench.

Students get in free to all regular-season Aztec athletic events with their "Student RED" ID cards.

Students can get their tickets on mobile applications. They can also purchase one student guest ticket.

The Show has a yearly student T-shirt giveaway, helped in part by a sponsor.

The goal of the big heads? Utter, total disruption and distraction. Kent C. Horner/Getty Images

The Show