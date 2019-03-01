If February provided us with a teaser of what's to come next month, buckle up for March Madness.

Here are the top student section moments of February, including Steph Curry going back to school, not one but two half-court shots and a certain Wisconsin star giving a fond farewell to a rival's student section.

1. Steph Curry celebrates with Davidson student section

play 1:10 Curry celebrates in student section after Davidson's win Steph Curry celebrates in the Davidson student section after the team's 80-72 win over Saint Joseph's.

Result: Davidson 80, Saint Joseph's 72

The Wildcats erased a seven-point halftime deficit and stayed undefeated at home, and oh, yeah, Steph Curry was there.

Curry, who sat courtside before jumping into the throng of students (and the swim team), was in the area for NBA All-Star Weekend in his hometown of Charlotte.

"It's always fun," Curry said of being back on campus in a recent interview. "... When I go back, for sure, I know there's a lot of alumni and ex-teammates that are going to be there, and again that's just a way to celebrate such a small community that made such a big splash on the college scene for sure."

2. Ethan Happ blows kisses to Minnesota's student section

play 0:29 Wisconsin's Happ blows kisses to Minnesota fans after win Wisconsin senior Ethan Happ blows kisses to the Golden Gophers student section after finishing his college career undefeated in Minnesota.

Result: No. 19 Wisconsin 56, Minnesota 51

What do you do when you finish your college career undefeated at one of your biggest rivals? Blow them a kiss goodbye, of course.

That's what Wisconsin's Ethan Happ did after the Badgers -- led by Happ's 15 points and 13 rebounds -- topped the Golden Gophers in Minneapolis in early February.

"There was a particular group of students in their student section that was chirping the whole game, so I just let them know that I thanked them for their time here," Happ told the Big Ten Network after the game. "You know, I haven't lost here, so they make me feel at home, and I really enjoy the atmosphere here."

3. Unranked Bowling Green upsets No. 18 Buffalo

play 0:37 Bowling Green storms court after beating No. 18 Buffalo Bowling Green upsets No. 18 Buffalo 92-88, and the students storm the court.

Result: Bowling Green 92, No. 18 Buffalo 88

Beat the No. 18 team in the nation? Yeah, that deserves a court-storming. The MAC isn't exactly known for being a powerhouse, but Buffalo has sat on the throne of the conference for much of the season.

In front of the largest crowd for a men's basketball game at the Falcons' home arena, Bowling Green pulled off an upset against the Bulls.

"It was great for our guys to be able to play in an atmosphere like that," Bowling Green head coach Michael Huger said. "That was the most important thing is our guys got a chance to enjoy it, and you enjoy it even more with a victory."

4. Kentucky student drains $19K half-court shot

play 1:23 Kentucky student drains $19K shot For the second week in a row, a student walks away with $19,000 on College GameDay, as Kentucky's McKinley Webb sinks a half-court shot.

McKinley Webb, a sophomore at Kentucky, had 19 seconds to make a half-court shot on College GameDay. With four seconds to spare, he swished the shot -- and set off pandemonium at Rupp Arena, including being mobbed by Kentucky players.

In nine visits to Lexington, Webb was the first winner of the contest.

"I'm speechless," Webb said after. "This is awesome."

5. UVA student sinks half-court shot on College GameDay

play 1:41 UVA student sinks $19K half-court shot Virginia student Gabriel Simmons sinks a half-court shot on College GameDay to win $19,000.

Virginia sophomore Gabriel Simmons had plenty of pressure to nail a half-court shot.

In GameDay's three previous visits to Charlottesville, a student nailed the half-court shot.

Simmons didn't let his fellow Cavs down, hitting the shot and winning $19,000. That's 4-for-4, Hoos.