The Wildcats lose their first game since last March, setting them back in the Power Rankings. But as ESPN basketball Insider Jeff Goodman points out, another former top team has tumbled all the way out of the top 25. (1:44)

The Power Rankings are one of the few who had Baylor ranked in the preseason, but we won't lie: We didn't see the Bears occupying the top spot at any point in time. But Scott Drew's team is one of the two remaining unbeatens. The Bears have a résumé that can match up with anyone's.

Villanova lost at Butler, and that paved the way for Baylor to slide up a spot into No. 1. It also moved Chris Holtmann and Butler back up into the top 15. Virginia Tech fell the furthest, and Indiana fell out altogether.

The ACC still leads the way with seven teams. The Big East boasts four, and the the Big 12, Pac-12 and Big Ten have three apiece. The SEC and WCC claim a pair each. The American is represented by Cincinnati.

Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7

Baylor has come from out of nowhere to take over the top spot in college basketball. Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

1. Baylor Bears

Record: 15-0

Last week's ranking: 2

The Bears have never been ranked No. 1 before but should get the nod in this week's AP poll after Miami transfer Manu Lecomte provided the heroics with a game winner to beat Iowa State.

2. Villanova Wildcats

Record: 15-1

Last week's ranking: 1

Jay Wright and the Wildcats lost at Hinkle Fieldhouse to Butler, snapping the program's 20-game winning streak that began with a six-game run in last season's NCAA tournament. The last loss had come in the Big East tournament championship against Seton Hall.

3. UCLA Bruins

Record: 16-1

Last week's ranking: 3

The Bruins have six players in double figures: T.J. Leaf, Bryce Alford, Isaac Hamilton, Aaron Holiday, Lonzo Ball and Thomas Welsh.

4. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 14-1

Last week's ranking: 4

Bill Self's team got a controversial victory when Svi Mykhailiuk's game-winning shot against Kansas State counted despite a clear travel on the play.

5. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Record: 15-0

Last week's ranking: 5

Nigel Williams-Goss went for a career-high 36 points and added 11 assists and six rebounds in a win at San Francisco. The Washington transfer has also improved his perimeter shooting, making 42 percent of his 3s compared with 26 percent two years ago.

6. Kentucky Wildcats

Record: 13-2

Last week's ranking: 7

Malik Monk has received most of the attention, but fellow frosh De'Aaron Fox has been just as important thanks to his ability to push the pace. His defense is equally important. Fox is averaging 16.3 points, 6.7 assists and 5.1 boards per game.

7. Duke Blue Devils

Record 14-2

Last week's ranking: 8

It was an interesting week in Durham. Mike Krzyzewski is taking a leave of absence after back surgery; Grayson Allen returned after a one-game suspension; and Amile Jefferson injured his foot in Saturday's win over BC.

8. Florida State Seminoles

Record: 15-1

Last week's ranking: 9

FSU and Notre Dame are the lone teams left without a loss in ACC play. However, the Seminoles get Duke at home in Tallahassee on Tuesday.

9. Creighton Bluejays

Record: 15-1

Last week's ranking: 10

Omaha native Justin Patton continues to gain fans. After Patton went for 25 points and nine boards in a win at St. John's, former NBA great Chris Mullin compared Patton to Marcus Camby.

10. Oregon Ducks

Record: 15-2

Last week's ranking: 11

Ducks standout Dillon Brooks was ejected after a kick to Washington State big man Josh Hawkinson's groin. After a Pac-12 review, he won't be suspended, which means he'll be able to play this week.

11. Butler Bulldogs

Record: 14-2

Last week's ranking: 19

Butler knocked off Villanova, marking just the second time in school history the Bulldogs have beaten the No. 1 team in the country. The other occasion was in 2012 when they beat Indiana.

12. North Carolina Tar Heels

Record: 14-3

Last week's ranking: 15

The Tar Heels beat NC State by 52 points, North Carolina's largest victory margin ever in an ACC game.

13. Virginia Cavaliers

Record: 12-3

Last week's ranking: 14

The Cavaliers allowed 88 points in the overtime loss at Pittsburgh, the most they have given up since 93 to North Carolina on Feb. 16, 2013.

14. Louisville Cardinals

Record: 13-3

Last week's ranking: 6

After losses at home to Virginia and in South Bend to Notre Dame, the Cardinals avoided going 0-3 in ACC play with a road win against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

15. Xavier Musketeers

Record: 13-2

Last week's ranking: 17

Chris Mack said that senior guard Myles Davis, who had been suspended for the first 15 games, has been reinstated -- just in time for Tuesday's matchup at Villanova.

16. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 13-2

Last week's ranking: 12

The Mountaineers rank 299th out of 347 teams in free throw shooting at 64.6 percent. They made 13 of 24 shots from the line in the 77-76 loss at Texas Tech.

17. Wisconsin Badgers

Record: 13-3

Last week's ranking: 16

The Badgers scored a season-low 0.859 points per possession in Sunday's loss in West Lafayette against Purdue.

18. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Record: 14-2

Last week's ranking: 20

Mike Brey's team leads the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.89-to-1.

19. Purdue Boilermakers

Record: 14-3

Last week's ranking: 23

Caleb Swanigan has eight consecutive games with a double-double, including two this past week in wins over Ohio State and Wisconsin.

20. Florida Gators

Record: 12-3

Last week's ranking: 18

Canyon Barry had missed 19 of his previous 24 shots from beyond the arc before he made 3 of 6 against Ole Miss and finished with 20 points off the bench. He also had 15 in the win over Tennessee.

21. Arizona Wildcats

Record: 15-2

Last week's ranking: 21

Parker Jackson-Cartwright had 15 assists and just two turnovers this past week in home wins over Utah and Colorado.

22. Saint Mary's Gaels

Record: 14-1

Last week's ranking: 22

Dane Pineau has come off the bench this season because of an offseason back injury, but coach Randy Bennett has increased his minutes lately. Pineau played a season-high 35 and put up his first double-double of the season in a win over USF.

23. Cincinnati Bearcats

Record: 13-2

Last week's ranking: NR

Kyle Washington broke out of a scoring slump with 19 points in a win at Houston. Washington, who had eight consecutive double-figure games to open the season, was in double figures just once in the past six contests.

24. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Record: 15-2

Last week's ranking: NR

Richard Pitino's team has shocked the Big Ten, with road wins over Purdue and Northwestern and a home victory against Ohio State. The Gophers are led by Nate Mason and freshman Amir Coffey.

25. Virginia Tech Hokies

Last week's ranking: 13

The Hokies were blown out in both games this past week: 104-78 in Raleigh against NC State and then in Tallahassee against Florida State, 93-78.

Dropped out: Indiana, USC