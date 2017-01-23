After the return of Allonzo Trier, Arizona knocked off UCLA in Westwood to make its claim as a top-10 team. In the ACC, Florida State finished a six-game stretch against ranked opponents with a 5-1 record. Creighton and West Virginia, meanwhile, didn't fa (1:24)

Villanova held firm at No. 1, but there was plenty of news this past week. Arizona made the biggest move after getting Allonzo Trier back from suspension and beating UCLA at Pauley Pavilion. Florida State was also impressive, beating Notre Dame and Louisville.

No one had a tougher week than Creighton -- not even West Virginia, which lost a pair to Oklahoma and Kansas State. The Bluejays lost the guy who makes them go, point guard Maurice Watson Jr., and then were beaten by Marquette in Omaha in their first game without the nation's leader in assists.

Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7| Week 8 | Week 9

1. Villanova Wildcats

Record: 19-1

Last week's ranking: 1

The Wildcats had a pretty good week shooting the ball from deep. They were 12-of-26 in a rout of Seton Hall and 7-of-17 in a victory over Providence.

2. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 18-1

Last week's ranking: 3

KU has now won 50 straight games at Allen Fieldhouse following the victory over Texas on Saturday.

3. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Record: 19-0

Last week's ranking: 4

The Zags led wire-to-wire against Portland and have trailed by a total of 13 minutes in their first 11 home contests.

4. Kentucky Wildcats

Record: 17-2

Last week's ranking: 5

De'Aaron Fox left the game in the first half because of a sprained right ankle, but John Calipari said it wasn't anything serious.

5. Baylor Bears

Record: 18-1

Last week's ranking: 6

Johnathan Motley had 32 points and 20 rebounds in a win over Texas, the first 30-20 performance in the Big 12 since Blake Griffin had one in 2009.

6. Florida State Seminoles

Record: 18-2

Last week's ranking: 12

Leonard Hamilton's team went 5-1 to close out a stretch of playing six consecutive ranked teams, with the lone loss coming at North Carolina.

7. Arizona Wildcats

Record: 18-2

Last week's ranking: 20

This was not a bad week for Sean Miller and the 'Cats. They got Allonzo Trier back after he missed the first 19 games due to an NCAA suspension, and then they went to UCLA and beat a Bruins team that entered the game with only one loss.

8. UCLA Bruins

Record: 19-2

Last week's ranking: 2

The Bruins entered the game against Arizona first in the country in 3-point percentage. UCLA made just 10 of 31 shots from long range in the loss.

9. Oregon Ducks

Record: 18-2

Last week's ranking: 8

The Ducks got a scare when Dillon Brooks left the Cal game because of an injury to his left foot -- the same one he broke in the preseason. However, it was just a sprain, and Brooks is day-to-day.

10. Butler Bulldogs

Record: 17-3

Last week's ranking: 9

Freshman Kamar Baldwin was huge in crunch time against DePaul, as he hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in overtime and drained a pair of free throws with three seconds left.

11. North Carolina Tar Heels

Record: 18-3

Last week's ranking: 10

Roy Williams got his 800th career victory with a win over Syracuse, and he did so in only 1,012 games. Only Adolph Rupp reached the milestone faster -- in 972 games.

12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Record: 17-3

Last week's ranking: 11

After losing their first ACC game at Florida State, the Irish got a career-high 30 points from V.J. Beachem to beat Syracuse.

13. Virginia Cavaliers

Record: 15-3

Last week's ranking: 14

London Perrantes become the fourth player in school history to have at least 1,000 points and 500 assists. The others? John Crotty, Sean Singletary and Donald Hand.

14. Louisville Cardinals

Record: 16-4

Last week's ranking: 15

The Cardinals were 2-of-13 from deep in the loss at Florida State, with Donovan Mitchell and Deng Adel combining to miss all six of their attempts.

15. Wisconsin Badgers

Record: 16-3

Last week's ranking: 16

Ethan Happ had 28 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and five blocks, which made him the first major conference player with at least 25, 10, five and five since Georgetown's Michael Sweetney hit those marks in 2003.

16. Duke Blue Devils

Record: 15-4

Last week's ranking: 17

It didn't look pretty in the first half, but the Blue Devils outscored Miami 45-22 after the break. Senior Matt Jones scored all 13 of his points in the second half.

17. Saint Mary's Gaels

Record: 17-2

Last week's ranking: 21

The Gaels are second in the country in points allowed, behind only Virginia.

18. Cincinnati Bearcats

Record: 17-2

Last week's ranking: 22

OK, the big one is here: Cincinnati hosts crosstown rival Xavier on Thursday.

19. Creighton Bluejays

Record: 18-2

Last week's ranking: 7

Greg McDermott's team pulled off the win at Xavier but lost point guard Maurice Watson Jr., who leads the nation in assists. In its first game without Watson, Creighton lost at home against Marquette.

20. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 15-4

Last week's ranking: 13

It was a rough week for Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers, who lost at home to Oklahoma and at Kansas State.

21. Xavier Musketeers

Record: 14-5

Last week's ranking: 18

The Musketeers lost at home to Creighton and then lost Myles Davis for good. Davis has parted ways with the program after off-court issues.

22. Purdue Boilermakers

Record: 16-4

Last week's ranking: 23

Purdue beat Penn State by 25, and the Boilermakers have won 11 games by at least 20 points, the third-highest total in the country behind Kentucky and Gonzaga.

23. Maryland Terrapins

Record: 17-2

Last week's ranking: 25

Melo Trimble hit a pair of late 3s to rescue the Terps at Iowa. Maryland has won three straight on the road.

24. South Carolina Gamecocks

Record: 15-4

Last week's ranking: 24

Frank Martin's team was without guard P.J. Dozier in a loss to Kentucky in Lexington.

25. Indiana Hoosiers

Record: 14-6

Last week's ranking: NR

The Hoosiers lost OG Anunoby for the season but jump back into the top 25 after a home win over Michigan State. The two wins against Kansas (neutral) and North Carolina are huge.

Dropped out: Florida