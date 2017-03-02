Conference tournaments are taking place all over the country. Here is a running list of dates and locations for each. Who will be next to punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament? Check back for updates as title games go final. The NCAA tournament schedule also has dates to keep track of. And check out Bubble Watch and Bracketology for the latest from a week of wall-to-wall hoops.
ACC
March 7-11
Barclays Center (Brooklyn)
2016 champion: North Carolina
America East
Bracket
March 1, 6 and 11
Campus sites
2016 champion: Stony Brook
American
March 9-12
XL Center (Hartford, Connecticut)
2016 champion: UConn
Atlantic 10
March 8-12
PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh)
2016 champion: Saint Joseph's
Atlantic Sun
Bracket
Feb. 27, March 2 and 5
Campus sites
2016 champion: Florida Gulf Coast
Big 12
March 8-11
Sprint Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
2016 champion: Kansas
Big East
March 8-11
Madison Square Garden (New York)
2016 champion: Seton Hall
Big Sky
March 7-11
Reno Events Center (Reno, Nevada)
2016 champion: Weber State
Big South
Bracket
Feb. 28, March 2, 3 and 5
Campus sites
2016 champion: UNC Asheville
Big Ten
March 8-12
Verizon Center (Washington)
2016 champion: Michigan State
Big West
March 9-11
Honda Center (Anaheim, California)
2016 champion: Hawaii
Colonial Athletic Association
Bracket
March 3-6
North Charleston Coliseum (Charleston, South Carolina)
2016 champion: UNC Wilmington
Conference USA
March 8-11
Legacy Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)
2016 champion: Middle Tennessee
Horizon League
Bracket
March 3-7
Joe Louis Arena (Detroit)
2016 champion: Green Bay
Ivy League
March 11-12
The Palestra (Philadelphia)
2016 champion: Yale
MAAC
Bracket
March 2-6
Times Union Center (Albany, New York)
2016 champion: Iona
MAC
March 8-11
Quicken Loans Arena (Cleveland)
2016 champion: Buffalo
MEAC
March 6-11
Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
2016 champion: Hampton
Missouri Valley
Bracket
March 2-5
Scottrade Center (St. Louis)
2016 champion: Northern Iowa
Mountain West
March 8-11
Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
2016 champion: Fresno State
Northeast
Bracket
March 1, 4 and 7
Campus sites
2016 champion: Fairleigh Dickinson
Ohio Valley
Bracket
March 1-4
Nashville Municipal Auditorium (Nashville, Tennessee)
2016 champion: Austin Peay
Pac-12
March 8-11
T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
2016 champion: Oregon
Patriot League
Bracket
Feb. 28, March 2, 5 and 8
Campus sites
2016 champion: Holy Cross
SEC
March 8-12
Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)
2016 champion: Kentucky
Southern
Bracket
March 3-6
U.S. Cellular Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
2016 champion: Chattanooga
Southland
March 8-12
Leonard E. Merrell Center (Katy, Texas)
2016 champion: Stephen F. Austin
Summit League
Bracket
March 4-7
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
2016 champion: South Dakota State
Sun Belt
March 8, 10-12
Lakefront Arena (New Orleans)
2016 champion: Arkansas Little-Rock
SWAC
March 10-11
Toyota Center (Houston)
2016 champion: Southern
WAC
March 8-11
Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
2016 champion: CSU Bakersfield
West Coast
Bracket
March 3-4, 6-7
Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
2016 champion: Gonzaga