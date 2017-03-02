        <
          Championship Week: Who will clinch an NCAA tournament spot?

          WCC tourney is still Gonzaga's to lose (0:46)

          Gonzaga may have lost its bid for an undefeated season, but the Zags are still the overwhelming favorite entering the WCC tournament. That puts the pressure on Saint Mary's to shore up its résumé. (0:46)

          Feb 28, 2017
          Conference tournaments are taking place all over the country. Here is a running list of dates and locations for each. Who will be next to punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament? Check back for updates as title games go final. The NCAA tournament schedule also has dates to keep track of. And check out Bubble Watch and Bracketology for the latest from a week of wall-to-wall hoops.

          ACC
          March 7-11
          Barclays Center (Brooklyn)
          2016 champion: North Carolina

          America East
          Bracket
          March 1, 6 and 11
          Campus sites
          2016 champion: Stony Brook

          American
          March 9-12
          XL Center (Hartford, Connecticut)
          2016 champion: UConn

          Atlantic 10
          March 8-12
          PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh)
          2016 champion: Saint Joseph's

          Atlantic Sun
          Bracket
          Feb. 27, March 2 and 5
          Campus sites
          2016 champion: Florida Gulf Coast

          Big 12
          March 8-11
          Sprint Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
          2016 champion: Kansas

          Big East
          March 8-11
          Madison Square Garden (New York)
          2016 champion: Seton Hall

          Big Sky
          March 7-11
          Reno Events Center (Reno, Nevada)
          2016 champion: Weber State

          Big South
          Bracket
          Feb. 28, March 2, 3 and 5
          Campus sites
          2016 champion: UNC Asheville

          Big Ten
          March 8-12
          Verizon Center (Washington)
          2016 champion: Michigan State

          Big West
          March 9-11
          Honda Center (Anaheim, California)
          2016 champion: Hawaii

          Colonial Athletic Association
          Bracket
          March 3-6
          North Charleston Coliseum (Charleston, South Carolina)
          2016 champion: UNC Wilmington

          Conference USA
          March 8-11
          Legacy Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)
          2016 champion: Middle Tennessee

          Horizon League
          Bracket
          March 3-7
          Joe Louis Arena (Detroit)
          2016 champion: Green Bay

          Ivy League
          March 11-12
          The Palestra (Philadelphia)
          2016 champion: Yale

          MAAC
          Bracket
          March 2-6
          Times Union Center (Albany, New York)
          2016 champion: Iona

          MAC
          March 8-11
          Quicken Loans Arena (Cleveland)
          2016 champion: Buffalo

          MEAC
          March 6-11
          Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
          2016 champion: Hampton

          Missouri Valley
          Bracket
          March 2-5
          Scottrade Center (St. Louis)
          2016 champion: Northern Iowa

          Mountain West
          March 8-11
          Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
          2016 champion: Fresno State

          Northeast
          Bracket
          March 1, 4 and 7
          Campus sites
          2016 champion: Fairleigh Dickinson

          Ohio Valley
          Bracket
          March 1-4
          Nashville Municipal Auditorium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          2016 champion: Austin Peay

          Pac-12
          March 8-11
          T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
          2016 champion: Oregon

          Patriot League
          Bracket
          Feb. 28, March 2, 5 and 8
          Campus sites
          2016 champion: Holy Cross

          SEC
          March 8-12
          Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)
          2016 champion: Kentucky

          Southern
          Bracket
          March 3-6
          U.S. Cellular Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
          2016 champion: Chattanooga

          Southland
          March 8-12
          Leonard E. Merrell Center (Katy, Texas)
          2016 champion: Stephen F. Austin

          Summit League
          Bracket
          March 4-7
          Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
          2016 champion: South Dakota State

          Sun Belt
          March 8, 10-12
          Lakefront Arena (New Orleans)
          2016 champion: Arkansas Little-Rock

          SWAC
          March 10-11
          Toyota Center (Houston)
          2016 champion: Southern

          WAC
          March 8-11
          Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
          2016 champion: CSU Bakersfield

          West Coast
          Bracket
          March 3-4, 6-7
          Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
          2016 champion: Gonzaga