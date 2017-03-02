Gonzaga may have lost its bid for an undefeated season, but the Zags are still the overwhelming favorite entering the WCC tournament. That puts the pressure on Saint Mary's to shore up its résumé. (0:46)

Conference tournaments are taking place all over the country. Here is a running list of dates and locations for each. Who will be next to punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament? Check back for updates as title games go final. The NCAA tournament schedule also has dates to keep track of. And check out Bubble Watch and Bracketology for the latest from a week of wall-to-wall hoops.

ACC

March 7-11

Barclays Center (Brooklyn)

2016 champion: North Carolina

America East

Bracket

March 1, 6 and 11

Campus sites

2016 champion: Stony Brook

American

March 9-12

XL Center (Hartford, Connecticut)

2016 champion: UConn

Atlantic 10

March 8-12

PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh)

2016 champion: Saint Joseph's

Atlantic Sun

Bracket

Feb. 27, March 2 and 5

Campus sites

2016 champion: Florida Gulf Coast

Big 12

March 8-11

Sprint Center (Kansas City, Missouri)

2016 champion: Kansas

Big East

March 8-11

Madison Square Garden (New York)

2016 champion: Seton Hall

Big Sky

March 7-11

Reno Events Center (Reno, Nevada)

2016 champion: Weber State

Big South

Bracket

Feb. 28, March 2, 3 and 5

Campus sites

2016 champion: UNC Asheville

Big Ten

March 8-12

Verizon Center (Washington)

2016 champion: Michigan State

Big West

March 9-11

Honda Center (Anaheim, California)

2016 champion: Hawaii

Colonial Athletic Association

Bracket

March 3-6

North Charleston Coliseum (Charleston, South Carolina)

2016 champion: UNC Wilmington

Conference USA

March 8-11

Legacy Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)

2016 champion: Middle Tennessee

Horizon League

Bracket

March 3-7

Joe Louis Arena (Detroit)

2016 champion: Green Bay

Ivy League

March 11-12

The Palestra (Philadelphia)

2016 champion: Yale

MAAC

Bracket

March 2-6

Times Union Center (Albany, New York)

2016 champion: Iona

MAC

March 8-11

Quicken Loans Arena (Cleveland)

2016 champion: Buffalo

MEAC

March 6-11

Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)

2016 champion: Hampton

Missouri Valley

Bracket

March 2-5

Scottrade Center (St. Louis)

2016 champion: Northern Iowa

Mountain West

March 8-11

Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

2016 champion: Fresno State

Northeast

Bracket

March 1, 4 and 7

Campus sites

2016 champion: Fairleigh Dickinson

Ohio Valley

Bracket

March 1-4

Nashville Municipal Auditorium (Nashville, Tennessee)

2016 champion: Austin Peay

Pac-12

March 8-11

T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

2016 champion: Oregon

Patriot League

Bracket

Feb. 28, March 2, 5 and 8

Campus sites

2016 champion: Holy Cross

SEC

March 8-12

Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)

2016 champion: Kentucky

Southern

Bracket

March 3-6

U.S. Cellular Center (Asheville, North Carolina)

2016 champion: Chattanooga

Southland

March 8-12

Leonard E. Merrell Center (Katy, Texas)

2016 champion: Stephen F. Austin

Summit League

Bracket

March 4-7

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

2016 champion: South Dakota State

Sun Belt

March 8, 10-12

Lakefront Arena (New Orleans)

2016 champion: Arkansas Little-Rock

SWAC

March 10-11

Toyota Center (Houston)

2016 champion: Southern

WAC

March 8-11

Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

2016 champion: CSU Bakersfield

West Coast

Bracket

March 3-4, 6-7

Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

2016 champion: Gonzaga