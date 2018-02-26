Conference tournaments are taking place all over the country. Here is a running list of dates and locations for each. Who will be next to punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament? Check back for updates as title games go final. The NCAA tournament schedule also has dates to keep track of. And check out Bubble Watch and Bracketology for the latest from a week of wall-to-wall hoops.
ACC
Dates: March 6-10
Location: Brooklyn
Last year's champion: Duke Blue Devils
America East
Dates: March 3-10
Location: Campus sites
Last year's champion: Vermont Catamounts
American
Dates: March 8-11
Location: Orlando, Florida
Last year's champion: SMU Mustangs
Atlantic 10
Dates: March 7-11
Location: Washington D.C.
Last year's champion: Rhode Island Rams
Atlantic Sun
Dates: Feb. 26-March 4
Location: Campus sites
Last year's champion: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
Big 12
Dates: March 7-10
Location: Kansas City
Last year's champion: Iowa State Cyclones
Big East
Dates: March 7-10
Location: New York City
Last year's champion: Villanova Wildcats
Big Sky
Dates: March 6-10
Location: Reno
Last year's champion: North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Big South
Dates: Feb. 27-March 4
Location: Campus sites
Last year's champion: Winthrop Eagles
Big Ten
Dates: Feb. 28-March 4
Location: New York City
Last year's champion: Michigan Wolverines
Big West
Dates: March 8-10
Location: Anaheim, California
Last year's champion: UC Davis Aggies
Colonial
Dates: March 3-6
Location: North Charleston, South Carolina
Last year's champion: UNC Wilmington Seahawks
Conference USA
Dates: March 8-11
Location: Frisco, Texas
Last year's champion: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Horizon
Dates: March 2-6
Location: Detroit
Last year's champion: Northern Kentucky Norse
Ivy League
Dates: March 10-11
Location: Philadelphia
Last year's champion: Princeton Tigers
MAAC
Dates: March 1-5
Location: Albany., New York
Last year's champion: Iona Gaels
MAC
Dates: March 5-10
Location: Cleveland
Last year's champion: Kent State Golden Flashes
MEAC
Dates: March 5-10
Location: Norfolk, Virginia
Last year's champion: North Carolina Central Eagles
Missouri Valley
Dates: March 1-4
Location: St. Louis
Last year's champion: Wichita State Shockers
Mountain West
Dates: March 7-10
Location: Las Vegas
Last year's champion: Nevada Wolf Pack
Northeast
Dates: Feb. 28-March 6
Location: Campus sites
Last year's champion: Mt. St. Mary's Mountaineers
Ohio Valley
Dates: Feb. 28-March 3
Location: Evansville, Indiana
Last year's champion: Jacksonville State Gamecocks
Pac-12
Dates: March 7-10
Location: Las Vegas
Last year's champion: Arizona Wildcats
Patriot League
Dates: Feb. 27-March 7
Location: Campus sites
Last year's champion: Bucknell Bison
SEC
Dates: March 7-11
Location: St. Louis
Last year's champion: Kentucky Wildcats
SoCon
Dates: March 2-5
Location: Asheville, North Carolina
Last year's champion: East Tennessee State Buccaneers
Southland
Dates: March 7-10
Location: Katy, Texas
Last year's champion: New Orleans Privateers
Summit League
Dates: March 3-6
Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Last year's champion: South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Sun Belt
Dates: March 7-11
Location: New Orleans
Last year's champion: Troy Trojans
SWAC
Dates: March 6-10
Location: Houston
Last year's champion: Texas Southern Tigers
WAC
Dates: March 8-10
Location: Las Vegas
Last year's champion: New Mexico State Aggies
West Coast
Dates: March 2-6
Location:Las Vegas
Last year's champion: Gonzaga Bulldogs