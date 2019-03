Champ Week: Who will clinch an NCAA tournament spot?

College basketball conference tournaments are in progress all over the country. Here is a running list of dates, locations and updated brackets for each.

Who will be next to punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament? Check back for updates as title games go final. Also, check out ESPN's Bracketology and Bubble Watch pages as the field of 68 begins to round into shape.

Conferences listed in order by which tickets will be punched.

OVC: Murray State Racers

Record: 27-4

Title-clincher: 77-65 over Belmont

Leading scorer: Ja Morant (24.6 points per game)

Tournament history: 17th (first since 2018)

Big South (Campus sites -- March 5-10)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/10, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Missouri Valley (St. Louis -- March 7-10)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/10, 2:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Atlantic Sun (Campus sites -- March 4-10)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/10, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Southern (Asheville, North Carolina -- March 8-11)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/11, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

MAAC (Albany, New York -- March 7-11)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/11, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Colonial (North Charleston, S.C. -- March 9-12)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/12, 7 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

Horizon League (Campus sites/Detroit -- March 5-12)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/12, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Northeast (Campus sites -- March 6, 9, 12)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/12, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Summit (Sioux Falls, South Dakota -- March 9-12)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/12, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

West Coast (Las Vegas -- March 7-12)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/12, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Patriot (Campus sites -- March 5, 7, 10, 13)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/13, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

America East (Campus sites -- March 9, 12, 16)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN2)

MEAC (Norfolk, Virginia -- March 11-16)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Big 12 (Kansas City -- March 13-16)

2019 bracket | Tickets

Final: 3/16, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Mountain West (Las Vegas -- March 13-16)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 6 p.m. ET (CBS)

SWAC (Campus sites/Birmingham -- March 12, 15-16)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 6 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Big East (New York -- March 13-16)

2019 bracket | Tickets

Final: 3/16, 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

MAC (Campus sites/Cleveland -- March 11, 14-16)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Big Sky (Boise -- March 11-16)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 8 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

ACC (Charlotte -- March 12-16)

2019 bracket | Tickets

Final: 3/16, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Conference USA (Frisco, Texas -- March 13-16)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 8:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

Southland (Katy, Texas -- March 13-17)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

WAC (Las Vegas -- March 13-16)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 10 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Pac-12 (Las Vegas -- March 13-16)

2019 bracket | Tickets

Final: 3/16, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Big West (Anaheim -- March 14-16)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 11:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Ivy League (New Haven -- March 16-17)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/17, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Atlantic 10 (Brooklyn -- March 13-17)

2019 bracket | Tickets

Final: 3/17, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

SEC (Nashville -- March 13-17)

2019 bracket | Tickets

Final: 3/17, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun Belt (New Orleans -- March 12-17)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/17, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

American (Memphis -- March 14-17)

2019 bracket | Tickets

Final: 3/17, 3:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Big Ten (Chicago -- March 13-17)

2019 bracket | Tickets

Final: 3/17, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)