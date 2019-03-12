        <
        >

          Champ Week: Who has clinched the NCAA tournament bids?

          AP Photo/Paul Sancya
          Mar 11, 2019
          • ESPN.com

          Who has clinched a bid to the 2019 NCAA tournament? See below for the up-to-date list, and also find a running list of dates, locations and updated brackets for each conference tournament. Also, check out ESPN's Bracketology and Bubble Watch pages as the field of 68 begins to round into shape. (updated through games of Wednesday, March 13)

          Conferences listed in order by which tickets will be punched.

          OVC: Murray State Racers

          Record: 27-4
          Title clincher: 77-65 over Belmont
          Leading scorer: Ja Morant (24.6 points per game)
          Tournament history: 17th (first since 2018)

          Big South: Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

          Record: 23-11
          Title-clincher: 76-65 over Radford
          Leading scorer: David Efianayi (18.5 points per game)
          Tournament history: First

          Atlantic Sun: Liberty Flames

          Record: 28-6
          Title-clincher: 74-68 over Lipscomb
          Leading scorer: Scottie James (13.0 points per game)
          Tournament history: Fourth (first since 2013)

          Missouri Valley: Bradley Braves

          Record: 20-14
          Title-clincher: 57-54 over Northern Iowa
          Leading scorer: Darrell Brown (14.9 points per game)
          Tournament history: Ninth (first since 2006)

          Southern: Wofford Terriers

          Record: 29-4
          Title-clincher: 70-58 over UNC Greensboro
          Leading scorer: Fletcher Magee (20.5 points per game)
          Tournament history: Fifth (first since 2014)

          MAAC: Iona Gaels

          Record: 17-15
          Title-clincher: 81-60 over Monmouth
          Leading scorer: E.J. Crawford (18.0 points per game)
          Tournament history: 13th (first since 2018)

          Horizon League: Northern Kentucky Norse

          Record: 26-8
          Title-clincher: 77-66 over Wright State
          Leading scorer: Drew McDonald (19.3 points per game)
          Tournament history: Second (first since 2017)

          Northeast: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

          Record: 20-13
          Title-clincher: 85-76 over St. Francis (PA)
          Leading scorer: Darnell Edge (16.3 points per game)
          Tournament history: Sixth (first since 2016)

          Colonial: Northeastern Huskies

          Record: 22-10
          Title-clincher: 82-74 over Hofstra
          Leading scorer: Vasa Pusica (17.6 points per game)
          Tournament history: Ninth (first since 2015)

          Summit: North Dakota State Bison

          Record: 17-15
          Title-clincher: 73-63 over Omaha
          Leading scorer: Vinnie Shahid (12.5 points per game)
          Tournament history: Fourth (first since 2015)

          West Coast: Saint Mary's Gaels

          Record: 22-11
          Title-clincher: 60-47 over Gonzaga
          Leading scorer: Jordan Ford (21.4 points per game)
          Tournament history: 10th (first since 2017)

          Patriot: Colgate Red Raiders

          Record: 23-10
          Title-clincher: 94-80 over Bucknell
          Leading scorer: Rapolas Ivanauskas (16.5 points per game)
          Tournament history: Second (first since 1996)

          America East (Campus sites -- March 9, 12, 16)
          2019 bracket
          Final: 3/16, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN2)

          MEAC (Norfolk, Virginia -- March 11-16)
          2019 bracket
          Final: 3/16, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

          Big 12 (Kansas City, Missouri -- March 13-16)
          2019 bracket | Tickets
          Final: 3/16, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN)

          Mountain West (Las Vegas -- March 13-16)
          2019 bracket
          Final: 3/16, 6 p.m. ET (CBS)

          SWAC (Campus sites/Birmingham, Alabama -- March 12, 15-16)
          2019 bracket
          Final: 3/16, 6 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

          Big East (New York -- March 13-16)
          2019 bracket | Tickets
          Final: 3/16, 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

          MAC (Campus sites/Cleveland -- March 11, 14-16)
          2019 bracket
          Final: 3/16, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

          Big Sky (Boise, Idaho -- March 11-16)
          2019 bracket
          Final: 3/16, 8 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

          ACC (Charlotte -- March 12-16)
          2019 bracket | Tickets
          Final: 3/16, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

          Conference USA (Frisco, Texas -- March 13-16)
          2019 bracket
          Final: 3/16, 8:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

          Southland (Katy, Texas -- March 13-17)
          2019 bracket
          Final: 3/16, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

          WAC (Las Vegas -- March 13-16)
          2019 bracket
          Final: 3/16, 10 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

          Pac-12 (Las Vegas -- March 13-16)
          2019 bracket | Tickets
          Final: 3/16, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

          Big West (Anaheim, California -- March 14-16)
          2019 bracket
          Final: 3/16, 11:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

          Ivy League (New Haven, Connecticut -- March 16-17)
          2019 bracket
          Final: 3/17, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

          Atlantic 10 (Brooklyn, New York -- March 13-17)
          2019 bracket | Tickets
          Final: 3/17, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

          SEC (Nashville -- March 13-17)
          2019 bracket | Tickets
          Final: 3/17, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

          Sun Belt (New Orleans -- March 12-17)
          2019 bracket
          Final: 3/17, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

          American (Memphis, Tennessee -- March 14-17)
          2019 bracket | Tickets
          Final: 3/17, 3:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

          Big Ten (Chicago -- March 13-17)
          2019 bracket | Tickets
          Final: 3/17, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

