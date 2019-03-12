Champ Week: Who has clinched the NCAA tournament bids?

Who has clinched a bid to the 2019 NCAA tournament? See below for the up-to-date list, and also find a running list of dates, locations and updated brackets for each conference tournament. Also, check out ESPN's Bracketology and Bubble Watch pages as the field of 68 begins to round into shape. (updated through games of Wednesday, March 13)
Conferences listed in order by which tickets will be punched.
OVC: Murray State Racers
Record: 27-4
Title clincher: 77-65 over Belmont
Leading scorer: Ja Morant (24.6 points per game)
Tournament history: 17th (first since 2018)
Big South: Gardner-Webb Bulldogs
Record: 23-11
Title-clincher: 76-65 over Radford
Leading scorer: David Efianayi (18.5 points per game)
Tournament history: First
Atlantic Sun: Liberty Flames
Record: 28-6
Title-clincher: 74-68 over Lipscomb
Leading scorer: Scottie James (13.0 points per game)
Tournament history: Fourth (first since 2013)
Missouri Valley: Bradley Braves
Record: 20-14
Title-clincher: 57-54 over Northern Iowa
Leading scorer: Darrell Brown (14.9 points per game)
Tournament history: Ninth (first since 2006)
Southern: Wofford Terriers
Record: 29-4
Title-clincher: 70-58 over UNC Greensboro
Leading scorer: Fletcher Magee (20.5 points per game)
Tournament history: Fifth (first since 2014)
MAAC: Iona Gaels
Record: 17-15
Title-clincher: 81-60 over Monmouth
Leading scorer: E.J. Crawford (18.0 points per game)
Tournament history: 13th (first since 2018)
Horizon League: Northern Kentucky Norse
Record: 26-8
Title-clincher: 77-66 over Wright State
Leading scorer: Drew McDonald (19.3 points per game)
Tournament history: Second (first since 2017)
Northeast: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights
Record: 20-13
Title-clincher: 85-76 over St. Francis (PA)
Leading scorer: Darnell Edge (16.3 points per game)
Tournament history: Sixth (first since 2016)
Colonial: Northeastern Huskies
Record: 22-10
Title-clincher: 82-74 over Hofstra
Leading scorer: Vasa Pusica (17.6 points per game)
Tournament history: Ninth (first since 2015)
Summit: North Dakota State Bison
Record: 17-15
Title-clincher: 73-63 over Omaha
Leading scorer: Vinnie Shahid (12.5 points per game)
Tournament history: Fourth (first since 2015)
West Coast: Saint Mary's Gaels
Record: 22-11
Title-clincher: 60-47 over Gonzaga
Leading scorer: Jordan Ford (21.4 points per game)
Tournament history: 10th (first since 2017)
Patriot: Colgate Red Raiders
Record: 23-10
Title-clincher: 94-80 over Bucknell
Leading scorer: Rapolas Ivanauskas (16.5 points per game)
Tournament history: Second (first since 1996)
America East (Campus sites -- March 9, 12, 16)
2019 bracket
Final: 3/16, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN2)
MEAC (Norfolk, Virginia -- March 11-16)
2019 bracket
Final: 3/16, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Big 12 (Kansas City, Missouri -- March 13-16)
2019 bracket | Tickets
Final: 3/16, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Mountain West (Las Vegas -- March 13-16)
2019 bracket
Final: 3/16, 6 p.m. ET (CBS)
SWAC (Campus sites/Birmingham, Alabama -- March 12, 15-16)
2019 bracket
Final: 3/16, 6 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
Big East (New York -- March 13-16)
2019 bracket | Tickets
Final: 3/16, 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
MAC (Campus sites/Cleveland -- March 11, 14-16)
2019 bracket
Final: 3/16, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Big Sky (Boise, Idaho -- March 11-16)
2019 bracket
Final: 3/16, 8 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
ACC (Charlotte -- March 12-16)
2019 bracket | Tickets
Final: 3/16, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Conference USA (Frisco, Texas -- March 13-16)
2019 bracket
Final: 3/16, 8:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)
Southland (Katy, Texas -- March 13-17)
2019 bracket
Final: 3/16, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
WAC (Las Vegas -- March 13-16)
2019 bracket
Final: 3/16, 10 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
Pac-12 (Las Vegas -- March 13-16)
2019 bracket | Tickets
Final: 3/16, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Big West (Anaheim, California -- March 14-16)
2019 bracket
Final: 3/16, 11:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Ivy League (New Haven, Connecticut -- March 16-17)
2019 bracket
Final: 3/17, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Atlantic 10 (Brooklyn, New York -- March 13-17)
2019 bracket | Tickets
Final: 3/17, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
SEC (Nashville -- March 13-17)
2019 bracket | Tickets
Final: 3/17, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun Belt (New Orleans -- March 12-17)
2019 bracket
Final: 3/17, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
American (Memphis, Tennessee -- March 14-17)
2019 bracket | Tickets
Final: 3/17, 3:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Big Ten (Chicago -- March 13-17)
2019 bracket | Tickets
Final: 3/17, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)