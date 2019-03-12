Champ Week: Who has clinched the NCAA tournament bids?

Who has clinched a bid to the 2019 NCAA tournament? See below for the up-to-date list, and also find a running list of dates, locations and updated brackets for each conference tournament. Also, check out ESPN's Bracketology and Bubble Watch pages as the field of 68 begins to round into shape. (updated through games of Wednesday, March 13)

Conferences listed in order by which tickets will be punched.

OVC: Murray State Racers

Record: 27-4

Title clincher: 77-65 over Belmont

Leading scorer: Ja Morant (24.6 points per game)

Tournament history: 17th (first since 2018)

Big South: Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Record: 23-11

Title-clincher: 76-65 over Radford

Leading scorer: David Efianayi (18.5 points per game)

Tournament history: First

Atlantic Sun: Liberty Flames

Record: 28-6

Title-clincher: 74-68 over Lipscomb

Leading scorer: Scottie James (13.0 points per game)

Tournament history: Fourth (first since 2013)

Missouri Valley: Bradley Braves

Record: 20-14

Title-clincher: 57-54 over Northern Iowa

Leading scorer: Darrell Brown (14.9 points per game)

Tournament history: Ninth (first since 2006)

Southern: Wofford Terriers

Record: 29-4

Title-clincher: 70-58 over UNC Greensboro

Leading scorer: Fletcher Magee (20.5 points per game)

Tournament history: Fifth (first since 2014)

MAAC: Iona Gaels

Record: 17-15

Title-clincher: 81-60 over Monmouth

Leading scorer: E.J. Crawford (18.0 points per game)

Tournament history: 13th (first since 2018)

Horizon League: Northern Kentucky Norse

Record: 26-8

Title-clincher: 77-66 over Wright State

Leading scorer: Drew McDonald (19.3 points per game)

Tournament history: Second (first since 2017)

Northeast: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Record: 20-13

Title-clincher: 85-76 over St. Francis (PA)

Leading scorer: Darnell Edge (16.3 points per game)

Tournament history: Sixth (first since 2016)

Colonial: Northeastern Huskies

Record: 22-10

Title-clincher: 82-74 over Hofstra

Leading scorer: Vasa Pusica (17.6 points per game)

Tournament history: Ninth (first since 2015)

Summit: North Dakota State Bison

Record: 17-15

Title-clincher: 73-63 over Omaha

Leading scorer: Vinnie Shahid (12.5 points per game)

Tournament history: Fourth (first since 2015)

West Coast: Saint Mary's Gaels

Record: 22-11

Title-clincher: 60-47 over Gonzaga

Leading scorer: Jordan Ford (21.4 points per game)

Tournament history: 10th (first since 2017)

Patriot: Colgate Red Raiders

Record: 23-10

Title-clincher: 94-80 over Bucknell

Leading scorer: Rapolas Ivanauskas (16.5 points per game)

Tournament history: Second (first since 1996)

America East (Campus sites -- March 9, 12, 16)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN2)

MEAC (Norfolk, Virginia -- March 11-16)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Big 12 (Kansas City, Missouri -- March 13-16)

2019 bracket | Tickets

Final: 3/16, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Mountain West (Las Vegas -- March 13-16)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 6 p.m. ET (CBS)

SWAC (Campus sites/Birmingham, Alabama -- March 12, 15-16)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 6 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Big East (New York -- March 13-16)

2019 bracket | Tickets

Final: 3/16, 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

MAC (Campus sites/Cleveland -- March 11, 14-16)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Big Sky (Boise, Idaho -- March 11-16)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 8 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

ACC (Charlotte -- March 12-16)

2019 bracket | Tickets

Final: 3/16, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Conference USA (Frisco, Texas -- March 13-16)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 8:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

Southland (Katy, Texas -- March 13-17)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

WAC (Las Vegas -- March 13-16)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 10 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Pac-12 (Las Vegas -- March 13-16)

2019 bracket | Tickets

Final: 3/16, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Big West (Anaheim, California -- March 14-16)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/16, 11:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Ivy League (New Haven, Connecticut -- March 16-17)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/17, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Atlantic 10 (Brooklyn, New York -- March 13-17)

2019 bracket | Tickets

Final: 3/17, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

SEC (Nashville -- March 13-17)

2019 bracket | Tickets

Final: 3/17, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun Belt (New Orleans -- March 12-17)

2019 bracket

Final: 3/17, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

American (Memphis, Tennessee -- March 14-17)

2019 bracket | Tickets

Final: 3/17, 3:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Big Ten (Chicago -- March 13-17)

2019 bracket | Tickets

Final: 3/17, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)