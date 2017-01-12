The John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list was released Wednesday, and we've dropped one player from last week's top five on the Wooden Watch.

Duke's Luke Kennard moved from fourth to the top honorable mention on the list. It might be premature, and if so, he'll make his way back into the top five. But the Blue Devils' lineup is undergoing a lot of change with the improved health of Harry Giles and Jayson Tatum, so roles are being redefined.

Over the past week, Kennard averaged 16 points over three games, including a season-low nine points against Boston College. He bounced back with 23 points in Tuesday's 88-72 loss at Florida State.

But the picture that's emerging from Duke is that freshman Jayson Tatum is asserting himself more and more into the offense. Tatum has averaged 20.6 points over the past three games and is being used on 28.3 percent of possessions, according to Kenpom.com.

Giles has started the past three games. Although his minutes are still limited, he's being used on 25.8 percent of possessions compared with Kennard's 21.9 percent. The Wooden Watch list isn't meant to reflect game-to-game fluctuations in the season, but if this trend continues with Duke, Kennard's impact won't be the same as it was the first half of the season.

In Kennard's place jumps Purdue's Caleb Swanigan, who is on pace to join former Oklahoma star Blake Griffin as the only other player in 20 years to have more than 700 points, 500 rebounds and 80 assists in a season.

Josh Hart, Villanova Wildcats

Hart struggled to a 3-for-11 shooting performance, and subsequently, Villanova suffered its first loss of the season at Butler. His 13 points marked the first time in eight games that he was held below 15. He responded with 19 and 20 points, respectively, in wins over Marquette and Xavier.

Lonzo Ball, UCLA Bruins

For all the praise Ball receives for making the Bruins go on offense -- and it is well deserved -- he has been steadily improving on defense. In Pac-12 play, he averages 1.8 steals per game and has six blocked shots through four games. That ranks in the top five in both categories.

Frank Mason III, Kansas Jayhawks

With the Jayhawks trailing Oklahoma by nine at halftime, Mason responded by scoring 19 of his 28 points in the second half, including going 4-for-4 from 3-point range. It was the most he has scored in the second half all season. Mason also scored 26 against Texas Tech, which made it the first time this season he has scored more than 25 points in consecutive games.

Malik Monk, Kentucky Wildcats

Monk has been struggling with his shot, going 40 percent from the field in the past two games. That still didn't knock his confidence in the closing seconds of a two-point game against Vanderbilt. Monk's jumper with 32 seconds left kept the Cats ahead by four, and he went 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the final 17 seconds to preserve an 87-81 win.

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue Boilermakers

Swanigan leads the nation with 12.9 rebounds per game and 14 double-doubles. He has had four games with more than 20 points and 20 rebounds. A 6-foot-9 sophomore forward, he also averages 18.3 points per game. And, oh yeah, with the game on the line, Swanigan provided the game-winning free throw with five seconds left in the Boilermakers' 76-75 win at Ohio State.

