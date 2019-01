The quest to determine the best men's college basketball player in the country is underway.

The midseason top 25 list for the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy's includes players from nine conferences (the Big Ten leads all conferences with seven players) and 22 schools. Duke, Nevada and Tennessee each have two players on the list.

The Wooden Award watch lists are published throughout the season. Players not on the current list are eligible for inclusion in later lists.

Check out who made the midseason list: