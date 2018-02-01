Wooden Watch: Trae Young stays ahead of the field

Dalen Cuff and Tom Crean explain why Deandre Ayton is one of this season's college stars leading the pack for Wendy's Wooden Award. (1:16)

Wooden Watch, for better or worse, is evolving into something much more specific: Trae Young Watch.

The Oklahoma guard's status as appointment viewing was established early in the season and it feels as if each time out he finds a way to build on that.

Take Tuesday's 44-point performance against Baylor, for example.

John R. Wooden Award The John R. Wooden Award is presented annually to the most outstanding men's college basketball player. Wooden Award Top 25

Young has shown a knack for getting to the free throw line all season, and against Baylor he made a point to attack the hoop perhaps even more than usual. It paid off with a season-high 19 free throw attempts, of which he made 16.

It's rare enough to see someone go to the line 19 times, but what he did from 3-point range was even more unusual. According to NBA Advanced Stats, all six of his made 3-pointers came from beyond 30 feet. If that sounds only mildly absurd, consider this: In the past 20 years, no NBA player has hit six 30-foot shots in a game. Only one, Milwaukee's Mirza Teletovic, has hit four in a game, and only five have made six such shots in an entire season.

Trae Young scored 44 in a win over Baylor, adding to his high-scoring performances this season. Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports

One of those, of course, is Stephen Curry, the player to whom Young is most often compared. Curry hit 34 shots from that distance during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

Against Baylor, Young did increase his shot total to 20, but it came with nine assists. His teammates were 9 of 11 shooting off of his passes and he had a hand in 76 percent of the team's scoring in the second half.

Stock up

Collin Sexton, Alabama

NBA scouts converged upon Tuscaloosa on Saturday to see a head-to-head matchup between Young and Sexton, who have a chance to be the first two point guards selected in the upcoming NBA draft. Young showed off a more complete game, but Sexton was the more efficient scorer and led unranked Alabama to an 80-73 win against No. 12 Oklahoma.

It wasn't the best overall performance we've seen from Sexton this season, but after he missed two games because of an abdominal injury and struggled in his return last week against Ole Miss, it might have been the most encouraging. The Crimson Tide have won three straight against ranked teams for the first time since the 2005-06 season, and they own a pair of top-15 wins in the same season for the first time in seven years. The Tide lost Wednesday at home to Missouri, but it was still clear Sexton was the best player on the floor.

Stock down

Landry Shamet, Wichita State

Through 18 games, Shamet was, statistically, the best 3-point shooter in the country. He connected on 51 of 98 attempts from deep (52.0 percent) to that point, at which he was one of only three players hitting more than half of their 3-point attempts (minimum 2.5 makes per game).

In the three games since, Shamet's shot has disappeared. He has hit on only one of 18 3-point attempts and is an abysmal 5 of 27 from the field. After scoring in single digits only twice in the first 18 games, he has failed to score more than seven in the past three. He knocked down at least one 3-pointer in all but one of the first 19 games, but is 0 for 6 in each of the past two.

Even as Shamet struggled, Wichita State won its past two, but the Shockers are two games behind AAC-leading Cincinnati, which hasn't lost in conference play.

Big week ahead

Marcus Foster, Creighton

Foster (19.9 PPG) has been a consistent performer all season and will see his biggest platform of the season Thursday at top-ranked Villanova (6:30 p.m. ET, FS1). A win would pull the Bluejays (17-5, 7-3 Big East) even with Nova in the conference standings with another huge game against Xavier looming next week.

Over his past four games, Foster has averaged 24.8 points and connected on 15 of 30 3-point shots. Creighton also plays at DePaul this week.

Others to watch: Villanova's Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges; Duke's Marvin Bagley III; Arizona's Deandre Ayton; Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop; Purdue's Carsen Edwards; West Virginia's Jevon Carter; Xavier's Trevon Bluiett; Michigan State's Miles Bridges; Oakland's Kendrick Nunn; Saint Mary's Jock Landale; Texas' Mohamed Bamba; Texas Tech's Keenan Evans; Boise State's Chandler Hutchison; Kansas' Devonte' Graham.