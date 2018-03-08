Wooden Watch: Five players with the best shot to win

Tom Crean and Dalen Cuff explain why they think Xavier's Trevon Bluiett and West Virginia's Jevon Carter are two of the top players in college basketball. (1:23)

After nearly four months, the Wooden Award has officially narrowed its list of finalists to 15. Voting will open on Monday, and the nearly 1,000 media voters will have a week -- through the first weekend of the NCAA tournament -- to cast their ballots.

No one has the award sewn up, but of the 15 remaining choices there are five who figure to receive the most serious consideration. Here's a look at each of those players:

Looking for a player who can dominate the game? Deandre Ayton has done just that this season for Arizona. Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

Deandre Ayton, Arizona

It's hard to envision an NBA team passing on Ayton for anyone else coming from the college game. No one in the country can dominate a game in the ways Ayton has this season.

Marvin Bagley III, Duke

Bagley wouldn't win the award if it was voted on today, but if he turns in a dominating stretch during the next week and a half, it's easy to allow for the possibility that he could earn enough votes to win. He's averaging 20.7 points and 11.2 rebounds. It's not outrageous to think he can reach another gear in the postseason.

Jalen Brunson, Villanova

A starter on Villanova's national championship team in 2016, Brunson has the Wildcats eyeing a return trip to the Final Four. On a team that has six players averaging double digits in points -- including fellow Wooden finalist Mikal Bridges -- Brunson (19.0 PPG, 4.8 assists) is the clear leader.

Devonte' Graham, Kansas

Coaches in the Big 12 decided -- unanimously and correctly -- that Graham was the conference's player of the year. He was masterful in conference play, leading the Jayhawks to yet another title and finishing second in the Big 12 in scoring and assists. If Kansas wins the conference tournament and makes its way to the Sweet 16, it would be hard not to vote for him.

Trae Young, Oklahoma

The national leader in scoring (27.5 PPG) and assists (8.9), Young's case is all about his numbers. He has scored in double figures in every game this season, and no one in the country received as much individual attention from opposing defensive game plans as he did during the second half of the season. The problem for his candidacy, of course, is that Oklahoma lost 11 of its final 17 regular-season games.

Stock up

Mikal Bridges, Villanova

Villanova is the only team with a pair of Wooden finalists, and Bridges was the Wildcats' leading scorer in their final two games of the regular season.

Stock down

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

In the Spartans' 75-64 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament, Bridges was just 7-for-18 from the field. He has made only 24 of his 72 shots over his past six games.

Big week ahead

Trevon Bluiett, Xavier

It was Xavier, not Villanova, that finished atop the Big East standings, and if Bluiett leads the Musketeers to a conference tournament title and into the Sweet 16, he could play his way into contention.

Remaining finalists: Mohamed Bamba, Texas; Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State; Jevon Carter, West Virginia; Carsen Edwards, Purdue; Keenan Evans, Texas Tech; Jock Landale, Saint Mary's; Luke Maye, North Carolina